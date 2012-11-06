Nov 6 Investments made by U.S. public pensions
achieved median returns of 4.67 percent in the third quarter of
2012, after posting losses of 1.73 percent in the second
quarter, according to a Wilshire Associates report released on
Tuesday.
But returns in the latest quarter lagged median gains of 7.5
percent in the year's first quarter.
State and local pension funds with assets greater than $1
billion achieved returns of 4.53 percent in the quarter ended
Sept. 30, while the median return rate was 4.48 percent for
funds with assets topping $5 billion, Wilshire said.
Many of the political fights over providing pensions to
public employees hang on the returns from pension fund
investments. When investment returns are low, cities, counties
and states must pitch in more money to cover benefits,
essentially creating a greater burden for taxpayers.
The financial crisis, coupled with the state and local
government budget crises, caused fund shortfalls over the last
few years. The Wilshire report showed that fund returns are
slowly healing.
For the year ended Sept. 30, public pension investments saw
a median return of 16.68 percent and for three years ending
Sept. 30, the median return was 9.31 percent. At the 10-year
mark, the median return for the largest public pension funds was
8.22 percent, surpassing the 8 percent level for the first time
since the second quarter of 2007, according to a Wilshire
spokeswoman.
Most state public retirement systems set their investment
rate of return target at 8 percent, according to the Pew Center
on the States' June pension report.
The median return for all public funds over five years,
which encompassed the worst U.S. economic downturn since the
Great Depression, was a mere 2.33 percent, and for funds with
assets greater than $5 billion it was 2.10 percent.