WASHINGTON, April 8 U.S. states' tax collections
reached a record $846.2 billion in fiscal 2013, the third year
of revenue gains after states experienced sizable declines
caused by the 2007-09 recession, the U.S. Census reported on
Tuesday.
Tax collections in fiscal 2013, which for most states ended
last June, rose 6.1 percent from fiscal 2012 as part of an
"upward trend in state government tax revenue," the Census
reported. The previous year, tax collections had increased by
4.7 percent and in fiscal 2011 they rose 7.3 percent.
The 2007-09 recession did not hit state budgets until fiscal
2009, largely because of lags in tax reporting. That year,
though, they tumbled to around $700 billion, ending a string of
steady annual improvements that started in fiscal 2003, Census
data shows.
All states except Wyoming and Alaska reported an increase
for fiscal 2013 over the previous year's tax collections, but
the Census said "the explanation for each state's year-to-year
changes vary."
Three states, North Dakota, California and Hawaii,
registered increases of more than 10 percent. North Dakota, in
the middle of an oil boom, rode a rising tide of severance tax
revenues, while California reaped additional revenue from an
increase in its income tax rates.
Sales taxes were the largest source of tax revenue for
states in fiscal 2013, providing $392.7 billion, followed by
income taxes at $354.7 billion.
Still, sales tax revenues increased just 3.9 percent in
total from fiscal 2012 and only 38 out of the 45 states that
levy the tax said the receipts grew from the year before.
That compares to individual income taxes, which shot up 10.3
percent in total. All 43 states with an income tax said those
revenues increased.
At the end of 2012, many taxpayers sold off investments and
made other financial moves as federal tax cuts passed under
President George W. Bush expired. Because many states pattern
their tax codes after the federal one, their revenues saw a
sharp burst in the final months of fiscal 2013.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; editing by Andrew Hay)