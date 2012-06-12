* Revenues to rise to $690.3 bln, up 4.1 percent
By Lisa Lambert
June 12 U.S. states are remaining tight-fisted
with spending even though their revenues are expected to top the
levels reached before the recession, unnerved by the clouds over
the U.S. and global economies.
For the upcoming 2013 fiscal year, total U.S. state revenues
will increase by $27.4 billion, or 4.1 percent, to reach $690.3
billion. General fund spending, however, will rise by only $14.6
billion, or 2.2 percent, according to a survey of governors'
budgets released on Tuesday.
Tax collections, the largest source of revenue, will likely
rise 4.8 percent to $556.6 billion, according to the survey,
conducted by the National Governors Association and National
Association of State Budget Officers.
"It's a reflection of the uncertainty that's going on," said
Scott Pattison, executive director of the state budget officers'
organization. "It shows very cautious budgeting on the part of
governors."
For fiscal 2013, which for most states begins on July 1,
state revenues will likely be $10 billion greater than in fiscal
2008, the last year before state revenues collapsed under the
combined pressures of the housing downturn, financial crisis and
recession, according to the report.
When their revenues cratered, states had to slash spending,
hike taxes and turn to the federal government for help.
Meanwhile, newly unemployed citizens turned to states for help
with healthcare or education. All states except Vermont are
required to end their fiscal years with balanced budgets, which
means that, unlike the federal government they cannot operate at
a deficit.
The U.S. economic recovery that officially began in 2009 has
filtered down to states' coffers only recently.
"It's a really historic recession," said Michael Leachman,
director of state fiscal research at the Center on Budget and
Policy Priorities, which closely monitors state budgets. "I
wouldn't want to lose the context of the impact of the recession
on state revenues and that there's still a lot of need for state
services because unemployment is high."
Altogether, 39 states are pushing up spending in fiscal
2013, although 25 will likely spend less than before the
recession. Total state spending will be 0.7 percent below the
$687.3 billion of expenditures in fiscal 2008.
But the current surge in revenues is ebbing, according to
the Rockefeller Institute of Government. At the same time,
voters show no appetite for further tax hikes. That leaves
states with little room to fight new threats such as
unemployment, a stalling recovery, or economic fallout from the
turmoil in Europe.
Europe poses a large threat to many states, especially those
that rely heavily on income taxes, said Kim Reuben, a senior
fellow at the Urban Institute. Their budgets take steep hits
when taxpayers' investment income drops.
"If Europe leads to a recession, if growth slows, I think
states are going to be in trouble," she said. "Their revenues
are going to be lower and there will be more uncertainty for
states that trade with the rest of the world."
For the last couple of years, the federal government has
also created challenges in budgeting.
The U.S. Congress has scheduled cuts of up to $1.2 trillion
affecting states as part of last summer's deficit deal. Also,
federal lawmakers often find savings by cutting grants sent to
states, said Dan Crippen, executive director of the National
Governors Association.
"There's at least as much uncertainty in the public sector
as in the private sector and that's deterring governors from
doing much," he said, adding that the Supreme Court decision on
the national healthcare law due this month is obscuring their
outlook, as well.
For fiscal 2013, states have closed or are closing gaps
equal to $30.6 billion, according to the report. That's less
than half the $64.5 billion in budget gaps they closed in fiscal
2012. The most popular method for balancing budgets is targeted
cuts, followed by reducing funding for local governments.
MEDICAID CONSUMING MORE DOLLARS
Medicaid, the healthcare program for the poor, is consuming
larger shares of the increased spending by states. As part of
the 2009 economic stimulus plan, the U.S. government pitched in
extra funding for the program, which the states operate with
partial federal reimbursements. Now, that money is gone and
states are covering more of the program's costs.
State spending on Medicaid rose 20.4 percent in fiscal 2012,
and federal spending dropped 8.2 percent. The projected rate of
growth for states is much slower for fiscal 2013, 3.9 percent.
"Despite the recovery, when you would expect Medicaid case
loads to go down, Medicaid costs continue to go up," Crippen
said, noting large numbers of long-term unemployed and
discouraged workers have kept demand high. "Healthcare is still
the story, still the challenge."