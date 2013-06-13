* Some states to end fiscal year with surpluses
* Only 13 states foresee budget gaps for next year
* Spending seen rising 4.1 pct next year, less than historic
levels
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, June 12 Most U.S. states are set to
end the current fiscal year in solid financial shape, but their
recoveries could be derailed by an array of threats and
increasing demands on their spending, according to a survey
released on Thursday.
Bringing welcome relief after years of budget shortfalls,
states' revenues have risen steadily over the last year. Many
states are set to finish fiscal 2013 "with modest surpluses,"
according to a twice-yearly survey of state budgets by the
National Governors Association and the National Association of
State Budget Officers.
Still, spending remains below the levels reached before the
2007-09 recession and many states are constrained by obligations
for health care and pensions. All states except Vermont must
balance their budgets each fiscal year.
"There may be surpluses here and there that look good on
paper," Dan Crippen, the executive director for the governor's
group, said. "But the future is not very bright."
For most states, the fiscal 2013 year ends on June 30.
States will likely end this fiscal year with a combined
balance of $23.7 billion, led by Florida and Indiana with
balances likely of more than $2 billion. California, the
poster-child of the states' fiscal crises, is expected to have a
surplus of $785 million.
States also increased their rainy day funds this year to
$39.52 billion from $34.23 billion in fiscal 2012. The ending
surpluses and rainy day funds combined, known as "total
balances," currently represent 8.3 percent of spending, meaning
states have a sizeable amount on hand for emergencies.
But spending plans show a less rosy picture. Total state
spending will likely increase 4.1 percent to $728 billion in
fiscal 2014. That increase is smaller than the historical
average of around 5 percent, and 19 states expect spending to
remain below pre-recession highs, according to the report.
When adjusted for inflation, total spending is also below
pre-recession levels. As a result, state governments'
contributions to the tepid national recovery will remain small.
"It's really going to feel worse than those numbers
suggest," said Don Boyd, a senior fellow at the Rockefeller
Institute, which tracks state fiscal conditions. "More and more,
revenue growth has to pay for things that aren't necessarily
core and at the heart of what taxpayers and elected officials
might want - in particular increasingly large Medicaid
spending...and pensions."
The surpluses could also be the result of what Scott
Pattison, executive director of the budget officers' group,
called "a one-time only bump."
States' income tax collections were buoyed late last year as
many taxpayers moved to act to ahead of the expiration of
federal tax cuts. After that resulting burst of income, driven
by taxes on capital gains, states could be in for a future
revenue drop.
Many are using funds for one-time expenditures instead of
"ongoing programs that will get them into trouble in the
future," said Pattison.
In addition, the states' combined total balances masks some
underlying weakness, as Alaska and Texas account for about half
of that figure, noted Tom Kozlik, director and municipal credit
analyst at Janney Capital Markets. States with low balances or
rainy day funds would be vulnerable during another downturn, he
said, adding that Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and
Wisconsin, whose rainy day funds are all empty, would especially
be at risk.
THREATS FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT
Many of the threats to state budgets come from the federal
government, chiefly the across-the-board spending cuts known as
sequestration that began in March. Because each federal agency
is handling sequestration differently, no one can say how much
state aid will fall.
"The cuts the federal government is implementing haven't
rolled down to states yet and that is a bit of uncertainty,"
said Kil Huh, who directs state and local fiscal research at The
Pew Charitable Trusts. "The cuts could be small but they could
also hit aspects of the budgets pretty hard."
Meanwhile, Medicaid health insurance for the poor, which is
reimbursed by the federal government and is states' largest
expenditure, is set to expand under the "Obamacare" healthcare
law.
The federal government will reimburse states 100 percent
for people who qualify under the expansion, but states are
nervous that those who are now eligible but not enrolled will
decide to join amid the expansion. They will not receive the 100
percent reimbursement for those enrollees, and could be on the
hook for millions of dollars, Crippen said. Medicaid enrollment
already likely rose 3.2 percent in fiscal 2013, the report said.
Because two-thirds of Medicaid spending is for the elderly
and disabled, Boyd said, costs will also rise as the Baby Boom
generation ages.