March 19 U.S. state governments, which have been
battling slow economic growth, cut aid to public colleges for
five years and now spend 28 percent less per student than they
did in 2008, according to a study published on Tuesday.
The reductions in every state except Wyoming and North
Dakota average $2,353 for the 75 percent of U.S. undergraduates
who attend public colleges and show few signs of easing soon,
according to the study's lead writer, Phil Oliff of the Center
on Budget and Policy Priorities.
"The rate of decline has moderated somewhat, but we don't
see clear signs that states are reinvesting in their higher
education systems," Oliff said in a conference call with
reporters. "They are coming out of an enormous hole."
Revenues for state governments have risen for nearly three
years, but are not matching the bounceback after previous
recessions, with the rate of increase slowing in the 2012 third
quarter, according to the Rockefeller Institute of Government.
The cuts by state governments range from nearly $4,800
annually per student in New Mexico to $561 in Alaska and have
spurred tuition hikes at public colleges, staff cuts, larger
classes and the elimination of courses and departments, the
study said.
"Thirty-six states have cut funding by more than 20 percent,
with 11 states cutting funding by more than one-third. Two
states -- Arizona and New Hampshire -- have cut their higher
education spending in half," the study said.
Florida, Oregon, Louisiana and Alabama were among states
that pulled back most sharply on college aid, while New York,
North Carolina and Maine made the smallest reductions in the
years tracked in the study.
Tuition at four-year public colleges has grown on average by
$1,850 a year, or 27 percent when adjusted for inflation, since
the 2007-2008 academic year, the study said. Tuition in Arizona
and California has shot up more than 70 percent.
Other big percentage hikes were in Florida, Georgia,
Washington state, Hawaii and Alabama.
State policymakers need to ease away from tax cuts and to
consider increasing revenues to reinvigorate their public
colleges, the study said.