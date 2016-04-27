By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 27
prices continue to strain budgets in states like Alaska,
Louisiana, Oklahoma and North Dakota, which rely on oil
production taxes to fill government coffers, Standard and Poor's
said in a report on state budgets on Wednesday.
"Oil producing states are under the most pressing fiscal
pressure," the credit ratings agency said.
While the finances of most state have strengthened,
especially in the western United States, the oil states are an
exception.
In Alaska, slumping oil prices have blown a
multibillion-dollar hole in the state budget.
To close the gap Governor Bill Walker has called for
imposing the first income tax on residents in 35 years, and
cutting annual payments resident receive from a state-run fund.
Supporters and opponents are bracing for a long political fight
over his plans.
In Louisiana, plummeted oil prices have exacerbated existing
structural imbalances caused by an overreliance on oil revenues,
S&P said.
New Governor John Bel Edwards and the state legislature
agreed in a special session to adopt new taxes and spending cuts
that cut the expected budget deficit for next year from $2
billion to about $750 million.
This week, the governor's office said Medicaid expansion
under the Affordable Care Act has helped narrow the budget gap
to $600 million.
Still, state expenditures will outpace revenue growth. The
state will be challenged to restore fiscal accountability after
years of reliance on one-time resources while also prioritizing
education, expanding Medicaid and public safety initiatives, S&P
said.
In Oklahoma, contracting production and employment in the
energy sector are rippling through the economy, S&P said.
On Wednesday Governor Mary Fallin signed four criminal
justice reform bills into law designed to reduce incarceration
rates and cut the bloated system's costs.
Fallin's budget proposal largely addresses the state's
projected budget gap through a mix of cuts and increases for key
priorities like education, corrections and human services, S&P
said.
North Dakota, which saw its economy surge amid a boom in oil
and gas produced by fracking in the years prior to the price
collapse in 2014, is expected to have an $829.3 million
shortfall for fiscal 2017. That is approximately 18 percent of
its ongoing expenditures.
When Governor Jack Dalrymple presented his 2015-2017 budget
address in December 2014, key priorities were tax relief,
support for the oil-rich Bakken shale region, and investments in
education, outdoor recreation, environmental production, and
infrastructure improvements, S&P said.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by David Gregorio)