WASHINGTON Aug 15 As they struggle to recover
from the recession, 12 U.S. states are tying funding for public
colleges and universities to performance measures, Standard &
Poor's Ratings Service said on Thursday.
"States are hesitant to fully restore higher education
budgets because the rate of the economic recovery has been
slower than expected," the rating agency said in a report.
"Universities still have lower financial resources than before
the recession, and major cost-containment and budget efforts
continue."
Typically, states base the amount of money sent to
universities based on enrollment. But Illinois, Indiana,
Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma,
Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee and Washington determine
some portion of their higher-education funding using metrics
such as retention rates and the number of low-income students
who graduate, according to S&P.
Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri and Virginia are in the process
of adopting their own performance-based funding, "and several
additional states have had discussions or hearings about the
topic," S&P said.
According to the National Association of State Budget
Officers, state spending per student reached a 25-year low in
2010 of $6,278, when adjusted for inflation, and total higher
education appropriations declined by 20 percent between 1987 and
2011. A study from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities
found that state governments now spend 28 percent less per
student than they did in 2008.
Performance-based funding has become attractive to states
because of "its perceived increase in accountability," and
because they "believe they see a more demonstrable return on
investment," S&P said.
The percentage of higher education funding tied to
performance is still relatively small.
"However, with increasing pressure on state budgets for
accountability and return on investment, this percentage seems
to be growing," S&P said. "And, in order to maximize state funds
available to them, an increasing number of public institutions
are growing 'student success' efforts and programs designed to
improve these performance metrics."
While the focus on performance could create hurdles for
universities and colleges, S&P does not expect the shift to have
a credit quality impact in the short term.