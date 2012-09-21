* Jobless rate climbs in 26 states, dips in 12
* Nevada has highest rate at 12.1 pct
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Sept 21 The unemployment rate rose
last month in some states considered key to the U.S.
presidential election, including Iowa and Nevada, data from the
Labor Department showed on Friday.
Overall, unemployment rates were mixed in states across the
nation. Jobless rates rose in 26 states in August from July,
fell in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and was
unchanged in another 12 states.
Compared with last year, jobless rates fell in 42 states,
rose in seven and remained the same in one.
Because of the unique U.S. political system where states
cast electoral votes for president, the contest between
President Barack Obama and Republican candidate Mitt Romney is
heating up in some states where polling suggests voters are
undecided.
Sluggish economic growth and high unemployment has been a
focal point of the campaigns ahead of the election in November.
Of the eight states where the polls are currently tight,
half had unemployment rates above the national average of 8.1
percent.
Although the overall labor market is better off than it was
a year ago, it appears to be losing momentum, said Chris Jones,
economist at TD Bank Group.
"We've entered into a phase where are improvements are
slowing down," said Jones.
Nevada, considered one of the battlegrounds of the election,
had the highest unemployment rate in the country of 12.1
percent, up from 12 percent in July.
The jobless rate rose in other swing states, too, with North
Carolina climbing to 9.7 percent, and New Hampshire up at 5.7
percent.
Florida, Ohio and Virginia all held steady, while Colorado
eased to 8.2 percent from 8.3 percent.
Rounding out the top three highest states behind Nevada were
Rhode Island and California, both with jobless rates above 10
percent. Michigan, which was hard hit by the housing market
collapse and recession, saw its unemployment jump to 9.4 percent
from 9 percent.
On the flip side, North Dakota had the lowest jobless rate
at just 3 percent.
While Midwest states are benefiting from a boom in natural
resources, coastal states such as Florida and California are
still coping with the fallout of the housing crisis and lost
construction jobs, said TD Bank Group's Jones.
States have also been hit by tight budgets and uncertainty
over the bundle of government spending cuts and tax hikes that
are set to take place at the beginning of next year, Jones said.