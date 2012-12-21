WASHINGTON Dec 21 Unemployment rates continued
to drift downward in November in almost all U.S. states, even
those hit hardest by superstorm Sandy, according to Labor
Department data released on Friday.
Altogether, jobless rates dropped from a month before in 45
states and the District of Columbia and were unchanged in the
remaining five states. In 43 states, rates were lower than a
year before and in six were higher.
Nevada continued to hold the highest jobless rate in the
country, 10.8 percent, but that was significantly lower than the
11.5 percent rate in October and 13.2 percent rate in November
2011. Rhode Island followed at 10.4 percent.
North Dakota, on the other hand, continued to register the
lowest jobless rate, 3.1 percent, the same as the prior month
and slightly lower than 3.4 percent in November 2011.
Most states saw their unemployment rates drop over the
course of 2012, but the rate of decline is slowing. Only 23
states saw "statistically significant over-the-month
unemployment rate decreases in November," the Labor Department
said. The remaining states' drops were so small that their
jobless rates "were not measurably different from those of a
month earlier."
In terms of jobs, North Carolina gained the most with
30,600, followed by Florida at 24,500, and Texas, 22,100.
Meanwhile, New York lost 33,500 jobs, the most of all states,
followed by Indiana, 9,100, and New Jersey, 8,100.
Since November 2011, 45 states gained jobs while five and
the District of Columbia shed jobs.