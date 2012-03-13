BRIEF-Cardinal Health to issue, sell $1 bln aggregate principal amount of 1.948 pct notes due 2019
* On June 12, co will issue and sell $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.948% notes due 2019 - SEC filing
March 13 The following table shows seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia in January, compared with December. The data was released on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The following figures are in percentage terms. Dec Jan 2011 2012 Alabama.................. 8.0 7.8 Alaska................... 7.4 7.2 Arizona.................. 9.0 8.7 Arkansas................. 7.8 7.6 California............... 11.2 10.9 Colorado................. 7.9 7.8 Connecticut.............. 8.1 8.0 Delaware................. 7.2 7.0 District of Columbia..... 10.1 9.9 Florida.................. 9.9 9.6 Georgia.................. 9.4 9.2 Hawaii................... 6.6 6.5 Idaho.................... 8.3 8.1 Illinois................. 9.7 9.4 Indiana.................. 8.9 8.7 Iowa..................... 5.6 5.4 Kansas................... 6.4 6.1 Kentucky................. 9.0 8.8 Louisiana................ 7.0 6.9 Maine.................... 7.0 7.0 Maryland................. 6.6 6.5 Massachusetts............ 6.9 6.9 Michigan................. 9.3 9.0 Minnesota................ 5.7 5.6 Mississippi.............. 10.4 9.9 Missouri................. 8.0 7.5 Montana.................. 6.6 6.5 Nebraska................. 4.2 4.0 Nevada................... 13.0 12.7 New Hampshire............ 5.2 5.2 New Jersey............... 9.1 9.0 New Mexico............... 7.0 7.0 New York................. 8.2 8.3 North Carolina........... 10.4 10.2 North Dakota............. 3.3 3.2 Ohio..................... 7.9 7.7 Oklahoma................. 6.3 6.1 Oregon................... 9.0 8.8 Pennsylvania............. 7.7 7.6 Rhode Island............. 11.0 10.9 South Carolina........... 9.6 9.3 South Dakota............. 4.3 4.2 Tennessee................ 8.5 8.2 Texas.................... 7.4 7.3 Utah..................... 5.8 5.7 Vermont.................. 5.2 5.0 Virginia................. 6.1 5.8 Washington............... 8.6 8.3 West Virginia............ 7.8 7.4 Wisconsin................ 7.0 6.9 Wyoming.................. 5.6 5.5 Puerto Rico.............. 15.2 15.1
* On June 12, co will issue and sell $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.948% notes due 2019 - SEC filing
* International Game Technology announces tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019