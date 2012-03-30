By Lisa Lambert
| March 30
March 30 Unemployment rates dropped in almost
all U.S. states in February, with many of those considered up
for grabs in the 2012 presidential election registering the
biggest improvement, data released on Friday showed.
The Labor Department said that in 29 states the rates
dropped from the month before and in 13 states there was no
movement.
Compared with a year earlier, 49 out of 50 states and the
District of Columbia had lower jobless rates. The rate rose only
in New York, to 8.5 percent from 8.1 percent in February 2011.
In about 10 states the fight between President Barack Obama
and the eventual Republican nominee is expected to be the most
fierce, during an election widely considered a referendum on
Obama's job creation efforts.
The 10 swing states represent 130 electoral votes. A
candidate must collect 270 of the votes to win.
Coming into office at the height of the financial crisis,
Obama quickly bailed out banks and automobile companies and
enacted a package of spending and tax measures intended to
create thousands of jobs.
Only recently has the national unemployment rate edged down,
however, reaching a three-year low of 8.3 percent in February
and January. The Labor Department will release data for March on
April 6.
Ohio, a swing state that proved crucial to President George
W. Bush's win in 2004, led the nation in job creation in
February, adding 28,300 jobs to its payrolls. Meanwhile, the
state's unemployment rate fell to 7.6 percent, the lowest for
the manufacturing and agriculture-heavy state since November
2008.
The fight over job creation could be particularly tough in
Nevada, which flourished during the housing boom and was
therefore vulnerable to the real estate collapse. The recession
also kept many Americans away from entertainment cities Las
Vegas and Reno.
Nevada has had the highest unemployment rate in the nation
for more than a year and a half and in February it lost the most
jobs of any state, 12,800, and had the largest over-the-month
percentage decline in employment, 1.1 percent.
Still, along with Mississippi, it experienced the largest
decline in its unemployment rate in February. The rate dropped
to 12.3 percent, the lowest since August 2009, and well below
the record high of 14 percent it hit in October 2010, nearly two
years after Obama won the election.
Over the three years Obama has been in office, North
Carolina and Florida also hit record high jobless rates, both
reaching 11.4 percent two years ago.
But in February North Carolina's rate dropped to 9.9
percent in the third straight month of decreases. That was the
lowest level in three years, and the first time the state's
unemployment rate was below double-digits since February 2009.
The state gained 8,300 jobs over the month, primarily in
financial activities and business services, education and
health, leisure, and government. Over the past two years the
state has added 112,000 jobs, said its Department of Commerce
Deputy Secretary, Dale Carroll.
Florida also had one of the biggest drops in its jobless
rate, which fell to 9.4 percent from 9.6 percent the month
before, in the eighth consecutive decline. The last time the
rate was lower was February 2009.
Its governor, Rick Scott, is a Republican who came to power
as part of a wave of conservative anger that pushed Democrats
out of office across the nation in 2010. But the state's 29
electoral votes, the most of any swing state's, are still
considered up for grabs in 2012.
Four years ago, the story of how politics and economics
connect was centered in one state: Michigan.
Throughout the 2008 primaries and general election, it had
the highest jobless rate in the nation, as massive financial
struggles at the three leading U.S. automobile companies took a
heavy toll on factory jobs. For more than a year, the state has
experienced a radical turnaround.
Its jobless rate fell to 8.8 percent in February from 9
percent in January. It also recorded the largest fall in its
unemployment rate from a year ago in the country - in February
2011 its jobless rate was 10.7 percent.