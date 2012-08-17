By Lisa Lambert
| Washington
Washington Aug 17 Unemployment rates rose in
July from June in almost all U.S. states, including those where
the presidential election fight is expected to be fiercest,
according to data released on Friday by the Labor Department.
Altogether, jobless rates rose in 44 states, dropped in
Idaho, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia, and were
unchanged in four states in July from June.
As the country moves closer to November's election day,
voters' attention is squarely focused on the economy and a
national jobless rate hovering above 8 percent.
Because of the unique U.S. political system where states
cast electoral votes for president, the contest between
President Barack Obama and presumptive Republican nominee Mitt
Romney is heating up in about six states where polling suggests
voters are undecided.
In those states - Nevada, Florida, Colorado, Wisconsin,
Ohio, Virginia and Iowa - jobless rates all rose in July.
Moreover, Nevada again had the highest rate in the nation at 12
percent, while Florida's 8.8 percent and Colorado's 8.3 percent
were both at or above the July national rate of 8.3 percent.
Not only is Florida the perennial battleground state, this
year it is home to the Republican convention where Romney will
officially become the party's candidate.
Michigan is considered a battleground state that is only
leaning toward Obama. In July, its jobless rate shot up to 9
percent from 8.6 percent the prior month.
Iowa is considered a toss-up between Obama and Romney and
the president recently made a three-day visit there trying to
energize the independents and Republicans he won over in 2008.
Although the state's jobless rate remains low, its increase to
5.3 percent from 5.1 percent last month could raise questions in
the state about his record on the economy.
Meanwhile, in North Carolina, the rate rose to 9.6 percent
in July from 9.4 percent. The Democrats will hold their national
convention to rally around Obama next month in the swing state,
which is expected to go to Romney.
July's rate was 8.3 percent in Arizona, 8.2 percent in
Indiana and 7.2 percent in Missouri - also all battlegrounds
expected to vote for Romney.