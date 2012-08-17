By Lisa Lambert
Washington Aug 17 Unemployment rates rose in
July from June in almost all U.S. states, including those where
the presidential election fight is expected to be fiercest,
according to data released on Friday by the Labor Department.
Altogether, jobless rates rose in 44 states. Rates dropped
in Idaho, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia, and were
unchanged in four states.
As the country moves closer to November's election day,
voters' attention is squarely focused on the economy and a
national jobless rate hovering above 8 percent.
Because of the unique U.S. political system in which states
cast electoral votes for president, the contest between
President Barack Obama and presumptive Republican nominee Mitt
Romney is heating up in seven states where polling suggests
voters are undecided.
In those states - Nevada, Florida, Colorado, Wisconsin,
Ohio, Virginia and Iowa - jobless rates all rose or were flat in
July. Nevada again had the highest rate in the nation at 12
percent, while Florida's 8.8 percent and Colorado's 8.3 percent
were both at or above the July national rate of 8.3 percent.
In addition to being a perennial battleground state, Florida
this year is home to the Republican convention where Romney will
officially become the party's candidate.
Obama has been in office since the recession ended in
mid-2009, and many consider the election a referendum on his
performance on the economy. A majority of Americans view the
economy as the most important issue facing the country,
according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Romney has hammered Obama about employment conditions. A
recent Gallup poll found that 37 percent of Americans approve of
Obama's job creation efforts, compared with 40 percent in
February.
One of the victories Obama touts is the turnaround in
Michigan, a state whose fortunes are tied closely to the
automobile industry. In the 2008 election, Michigan consistently
held the highest jobless rate in the country. Obama pushed
through a bailout package for the auto industry during the
height of the financial crisis.
Still, Michigan is considered a battleground state that is
only leaning toward Obama. In July, its jobless rate shot up to
9 percent from 8.6 percent in June.
Iowa is considered a toss-up between Obama and Romney, and
the president recently made a three-day visit there trying to
energize the independents and Republicans he won over in 2008.
Although the state's jobless rate remains low, it increased to
5.3 percent from 5.1 percent last month.
In North Carolina, the rate rose to 9.6 percent in July from
9.4 percent. The Democrats will hold their national convention
to rally around Obama next month in the swing state, which is
expected to go to Romney.
July's rate was 8.3 percent in Arizona, 8.2 percent in
Indiana and 7.2 percent in Missouri - also all battlegrounds
expected to vote for Romney.
NO RUSH BACK TO WORK
Unemployment rates can rise because more people, encouraged
by glimmers of an improving economy, re-enter the workforce.
That type of hope, though, was not apparent in most of the
states, said Philippa Dunne and Doug Henwood, editors of The
Liscio Report, an economic newsletter.
"Of those states reporting statistically significant
increases, only four - Alabama, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania
- reported increases in their labor forces, which can mean
job-seekers were more hopeful about their prospects," they said.
"In the big states of Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Virginia
and Wisconsin, labor force contraction was accompanied by
increases in the number of unemployed, so those increases were
of the nasty kind."
Still, for most states, jobless rates are following a
downward line. Compared with a year ago, unemployment rates
dropped in 44 states and the District of Columbia, and rose in
four.
Nonfarm payroll employment grew in 31 states in July and
shrank in 19, the Labor Department said. California added the
most jobs, at 25,200, followed by Michigan at 21,800, and
Virginia at 21,300. New Jersey lost the most jobs at 12,000,
followed by Missouri at 7,700, and Illinois at 7,100.