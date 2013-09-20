WASHINGTON, Sept 20 Illinois reflected a larger
trend among U.S. states in August: Its private sector gained
5,900 jobs from the previous month, but its public sector lost
1,100 jobs.
The state had the second highest unemployment rate in the
United States at 9.2 percent, which was unchanged from the
previous month, according to Labor Department data released on
Friday.
"Adding jobs without lowering the unemployment rate
underscores the uneven nature of this economy and could continue
depending how national and global events shape business plans
and consumer confidence," Jay Rowell, director of the Illinois
employment department, said in a statement.
In August, the federal government, excluding the postal
service, lost 300 jobs, and state governments shed a total of
3,000 jobs from July. Local government gained 21,000 education
jobs, the second month in a row that schools boosted hiring, but
cities and counties eliminated 500 jobs in other areas, the
Labor Department reported earlier this month. Over the year, the
entire government sector loss 94,000 jobs.
"In general, governments have been slashing jobs and the
private sector has been picking up the slack," said Brent
Campbell, who follows U.S. regional trends as an associate
economist for Moody's Analytics.
In Wisconsin, where the jobless rate ticked down to 6.7
percent in August from 6.8 percent in July, the private sector
added 7,300 jobs, mostly in construction. Local government,
meanwhile, lost 1,200 positions, according to the state's
employment department.
Maryland, where the federal government is a large employer
and contractor, is also seeing strength in the private sector.
The state gained 9,700 jobs in August from July, and its
unemployment rate dropped to 7 percent from 7.1 percent.
"Today's jobs report also reaffirms the strength of
Maryland's dynamic private sector. Over the past 12 months, our
businesses have created 37,800 jobs - nearly nine out of every
10 new jobs created in our state," Maryland Governor Martin
O'Malley said in a statement on Friday.
In neighboring Virginia, the unemployment rate rose slightly
to 5.8 percent from 5.7 percent in July. Both the private and
public sectors in the state lost jobs, but the losses in total
government equaled 1,100, compared with 800 jobs shed in areas
such as trade and transportation, construction and
manufacturing, according to a state report also released on
Friday.
JOBS TERRAIN
The labor department data also showed the jobs terrain was
still uneven among the states in August.
Jobless rates rose from the month before in 18 states and
the District of Columbia, dropped in 17 and remained the same in
15. From August 2012, unemployment rates dropped in 36 states
and the District of Columbia, rose in 12 and were unchanged in
Arizona and Oklahoma.
Similarly, the Labor Department found the number of jobs
increased in 29 states since July, decreased in 20 states and
the District of Columbia and was unchanged in Montana.
New York saw the largest increase, adding 30,400 jobs,
followed by California with 29,100 jobs. The largest decrease
occurred in Georgia, which lost 16,100 jobs, followed by Ohio,
8,200 jobs.
"The longer-term trend is still strongest for the west and
southern regions," said Campbell. "The south has a really strong
energy driver and in the west it's the tech drivers."
Growing incomes in those regions will lead to more home
buying and consumer spending, he added, which in turn should
generate more jobs.
The 2007-09 economic recession was fairly uniform across the
states, sparing only a few, but the recovery has been uneven.
States with strong natural gas and energy sectors have pulled
ahead, leaving behind states where the housing bust was biggest,
budget problems trenchant, or manufacturing has seen a long
decline.
North Dakota again had the lowest unemployment rate in the
country in August at 3 percent, the same as July, riding a wave
of energy-related job gains.
The highest rate was in Nevada at 9.5 percent, also
unchanged from July. The state "still has a big hole to dig out
from" caused by the housing bust, Campbell added.