* Seek deficit reduction plan that provides flexibility
* States in South, near Washington, to feel biggest effects
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 Less than a week before
billions of dollars of U.S. spending cuts are set to begin,
governors meeting in Washington ratcheted up the pressure on
Congress and President Barack Obama to find an alternative to
the reductions and give states more say in bringing down the
federal debt.
"I certainly join the chorus of voices that are calling for
that administration and members of Congress to come together and
find more responsible cuts," said Indiana Governor Mike Pence, a
Republican who served in the House of Representatives during the
2011 negotiations that led to the cuts.
Congress is expected to return to work on Monday to try to
forge an agreement on avoiding the cuts, which are known as
sequester or sequestration and are intended to save $1.2
trillion over 10 years. At the end of 2012, lawmakers decided to
push the sequester's start date back to March 1 from Jan. 1.
Hawaii Governor Neil Abercrombie, a Democrat who served in
the House of Representatives for nearly 20 years, anticipates
they will decide again to delay the start of the process.
"I think there will be a push-off," he said on Saturday.
"But what will happen is some deep breaths will be taken,
some real soul-searching will take place about what the
political implications are going to be if this happens again and
again. And I think a more long-term resolution ... will take
place."
Republican and Democratic governors agree the federal
government must shrink the deficit. They have already met with
the White House and lawmakers in the first two months of 2013 to
discuss sequestration alternatives.
In those meetings "We said, look we all know we've got to
suffer a little bit together to get this ship righted," said
Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe, a Democrat. "We're willing to take
our share, but we don't want to take more than our share."
They are asking that any plan addressing the deficit should
also help states save money, give them flexibility in deciding
which areas to cut in their states, and not shift costs onto
their budgets, said Governor Mary Fallin, a Republican from
Oklahoma.
Sequestration was designed as a threat by Congress, which
set itself a deadline in the fall of 2011 to agree on spending
reductions. Because it missed the deadline, a scheme of
automatic cuts decided by formula kicked in.
"We should all remember that sequestration was originally
designed by Congress as something so odious, so repellant that
it would force both sides into a compromise," said Governor John
Hickenlooper of Colorado, a Democrat. "There can be no question
that this is something nobody wants."
'DOUBLE WHAMMY'
During and after the 2007-09 recession, states' revenues
plummeted to lows not seen in decades, while newly jobless and
homeless residents turned to the their governments for help.
Only in the last year have their revenues returned to
pre-recession levels and spending demands eased. Many governors
see sequestration as a threat to their slowly improving
economies.
The two main sources of federal money for states - Medicaid,
the healthcare program states run with federal reimbursements,
and highway funding - are exempt from sequestration.
The remaining programs that are subject to sequestration
directly provide on average 6.6 percent of states' revenues,
according to Pew Center on the States. In South Dakota, they
provide 10.3 percent.
The federal government, by employing people and buying goods
and services, also plays an indirect role in states' economic
fortunes.
On average, federal spending on procurement, salaries and
wages within a state represents 5.3 percent of its gross
domestic product, according to Pew. For Virginia, Washington,
D.C. and Maryland, federal spending has the most economic
impact, making up 19.7 percent of their GDP.
For federal defense spending, the average is 3.5 percent of
state GDP, with Hawaii having the highest at 14.6 percent.
An analysis by Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group last
week found that under sequestration states close to the nation's
capital and in the South "will be the hardest hit, while states
in the Midwest and the West Coast will likely be impacted to a
lesser extent."
Governor Peter Shumlin, of Vermont, who also heads the
Democratic Governors Association, called the reduced direct
funds and potentially harmful economic effects a "double
whammy."
"I have no idea what they're going to do down here," he said
about Congress reaching an agreement. "All I can tell you is
that the President ... seems quite convinced they're actually
willing to push the button and undermine the economic recovery
and prosperity that we're seeing in our states."
Democratic and Republican governors alike say statehouses
and businesses have been left with too much uncertainty as the
country approaches sequestration. Federal agencies are only now
disclosing where they will cut spending and reduce work forces.
Fallin has pushed since the summer for an alternative and
also does not want sequestration repeatedly postponed.
"Do the least harm and give us the flexibility," she said.
"It is not good to have the sequester talk every couple of
months."