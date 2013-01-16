WASHINGTON Jan 16 Maryland should strengthen
its reserves and end next fiscal year with a surplus in order to
weather possible federal spending cuts, Governor Martin O'Malley
said on Wednesday unveiling his proposed budget for fiscal 2014.
O'Malley is also seeking $325 million in spending cuts,
primarily through small reductions in state agencies, hoping to
bring the highly-rated state's budget into balance.
"Because of the better choices we've made together over the
years, we enter 2013 in a better position than most other states
to create jobs, expand opportunity, and protect the safety and
security of our citizens," said O'Malley in a statement, adding
his plan "places us on the verge of eliminating the
long-standing structural deficit."
Like neighboring Virginia, Maryland is concerned that
federal spending cuts scheduled to begin in March will
disproportionately hurt its economy, given it is home to large
numbers of federal workers and contractors.
O'Malley said the state should increase its rainy day fund
to $921 million and end fiscal 2014 with a balance of more than
$230 million to offset possible reductions. Maryland's fiscal
2014 starts July 1.
Altogether, O'Malley expects revenues to grow 3 percent next
fiscal year to $36.929 billion, with reserves boosting the
amount of money available to $37.337 billion. He anticipates
spending will also rise 3 percent, to $36.931 billion.
Dubbing his plan "a jobs budget," the governor called for
creating employment by spending $336 million for school
construction and upgrade, saying it would lead to 8,100 jobs.
He also called for other infrastructure spending to provide
work. Currently, the state's unemployment rate is 6.6 percent,
after reaching 8 percent in 2010, the highest level in nearly 30
years.
O'Malley, a Democrat who supports education, also proposed
spending $6 billion on public schools, a record for the state.
Maryland weathered the recession better than most states
because of its proximity to the nation's capital, and also
because of its growing high-tech corridor. O'Malley is seeking
to foster the sector by creating a new cybersecurity tax credit
and expanding biotech and research and development tax credits.
Many states cut aid to local governments during the
recession as they sought to balance their budgets. Now that
their revenues are snapping back some states, such as Virginia,
are sending more money to towns and cities.
O'Malley is seeking to increase grants for police by 48
percent and assistance for community colleges by 5.2 percent. He
would also like to spend $15 million on transportation grants
for municipalities.