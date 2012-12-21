By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 21 Thirteen years ago the band
The Magnetic Fields crooned that the U.S. capital city is "the
greatest place to be," in the indie love song "Washington, D.C."
Recently, a growing number of Americans are singing along as
they move to the District in search of jobs, economic
opportunity and cultural attractions.
In a study on migration provided exclusively to Reuters that
is set to be released next month, United Van Lines found the
District of Columbia tops all 50 states for the number of people
moving in during 2012.
The city has held that spot for five years running, with 64
percent of the household moves in Washington coming from outside
the city in 2012.
United Van Lines is the largest moving company in the
country for households.
Oregon ranked second, followed by Nevada, North Carolina and
South Carolina. Washington is a city that does not belong to a
state, but is subject to loose control from the federal
government.
"Washington, D.C., is unique because over the last five
years its unemployment rate was not hit as hard by the Great
Recession," said Michael Stoll, chair and professor of public
policy at the University of California at Los Angeles about the
study. "But I think the other thing is that the city has remade
itself from the one we knew 10 to 15 years ago."
Washington has shed its reputation as the crime capital of
the country, and it has developed a high technology corridor and
other businesses that are both stable and hiring, said Stoll.
Also, many members of the Baby Boom generation are moving in
as they retire, taking advantage of the free museums, monuments
and cultural events the city has to offer, he said.
The rising popularity could yield a result also unthinkable
less than two decades ago.
"D.C. will not just be a place of tourism. It will be a
major economic engine, which many of us haven't thought of it as
being before," Stoll said.
A U.S. Census report released on Thursday also showed the
city is gaining new residents. Washington's population increased
2.15 percent between July 2011 and July 2012, a rise second only
to North Dakota.
The District's population increase of 5.1 percent from 2010
to 2012 was the biggest in the country, the Census found. It had
had 632,323 residents as of July 1.
The city has a large international community, largely due to
the presence of foreign embassies and organizations such as the
World Bank. The Census found people from other countries made up
32 percent of the net migration from 2011 to 2012.
According to a Labor Department report released on Friday,
the District's unemployment rate fell in November to 8.1 percent
from 10.1 percent the year before. Local political leaders point
to a development boom and one of the highest median incomes in
the country - $63,124 - as other draws to the city.
On a national level, Stoll said, the migration patterns show
Americans are seeking economic opportunity in places where new
manufacturing and technology enterprises are building up. The
patterns reveal a swelling group of aging people who are
retiring and looking for affordable and comfortable places to
live, as well.
He added that many people who wanted to move to California,
but were put off by the state's economic woes, turned their
moving vans north to Oregon.
New Jersey topped states for outward moves, in 2012, the
United Van Lines study showed, largely due to a shrinking
factory sector. It was followed by Illinois, West Virginia,
Michigan and New York.
Washington's popularity surge recently created a paradox in
the city's economic success story. Last month, the Brookings
Institution concluded three U.S. metropolitan areas are in
economic recovery, but did not include Washington because its
population burst drove down its gross domestic product on a per
capita basis.