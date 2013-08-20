By Lisa Lambert
Aug 20 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday
revised its outlook for U.S. states to stable from negative,
marking a significant improvement in its assessment of state
finances after cutting its outlook for the sector more than five
years ago.
The rating agency said that the uncertainty surrounding
federal budget cuts has diminished, revenue growth for many
states has exceeded expectations, and budget reserves are
continuing to grow.
Even as it marked better days for state budgets, Moody's
warned the sector faces economic and fiscal risks.
Federal deficit reduction, especially cutbacks in government
employment and procurement, could create an economic drag, while
employment remains below its pre-recession peak, Moody's said.
At the same time pension contributions will continue to squeeze
budgets and "the regional divide in economic growth across the
U.S. is delaying full fiscal recovery in some states," it said
in a report.
The 2007-09 recession first hit state budgets in 2008, as
revenue in almost all of the states plummeted to lows not seen
for decades. States slashed spending, hiked taxes and tapped
federal government aid. While the downturn was consistent, the
recovery has been uneven. States rich in natural resources have
bounded ahead of those hurt most by the bursting of the housing
bubble.
This last winter, some states worried fights to shrink
federal spending in Congress, which had resulted in
across-the-board cuts known as sequestration, would put their
improvements in jeopardy by slowing the economy and generating
fiscal uncertainty.
"Certain indicators remain below pre-recession levels, but
slow-but-steady economic recovery and more certainty regarding
the impact of federal fiscal policy are improving the credit
environment for states," Moody's said. "Widespread large federal
budget cuts did not occur, which substantially eliminated the
risk of a double-dip recession."
It added federal tax increases and restrained spending are
likely to reduce 2013 gross domestic product growth "but have
not measurably slowed job gains."
The stable national economy has translated into stronger
state revenue, with tax collections growing for 13 straight
quarters "largely driven by growth in the stock market and the
resulting increase in income taxes," Moody's said.
That, in turn, is allowing states to replenish reserves, a
key factor in determining their credit quality.
Moody's said sequestration, though, could have a delayed
impact and states with a heavy federal presence such as Maryland
and Virginia may see sales tax and employment declines.
Meanwhile, pension liabilities loom large. For years many
states contributed less than actuaries suggested to their
retirement systems, and during the recession they pulled back
even more. At the same time, the financial crisis ravaged the
primary source of pension revenue - investment returns, which
have only recently improved.
"Despite better-than-expected revenue performance, pensions
will continue to put outsized pressure on some states' budgets
as contribution growth significantly outpaces revenue growth,"
Moody's found.
Moody's is also keeping an eye on regional disparities in
economic recovery, saying "certain states in slow-growing
regions are falling behind, which may create rating pressure."