By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Aug 9 U.S. state retirement systems
continued to rebound in 2011, with cash and investment holdings
rising 14.6 percent to $2.5 trillion, the U.S. Census reported
on Thursday.
"The 2011 earnings reached pre-market downturn levels,
showing a 2.1 percent increase from 2007," the Census found,
noting it was the second consecutive year of gains.
The increase from 2010, however, is likely not enough to
substantially narrow states' yawning pension gaps. According to
the Census, total pension obligations increased 3.7 percent in
2011 to $3.4 trillion.
Earlier this summer, the Pew Center on the States estimated
pension systems were short $757 billion to pay for future
benefits, based on data for the fiscal year that ended June 30,
2010.
"To close the pension gap, the rate of growth in assets
needs to exceed the rate of growth in liabilities," said Keith
Brainard, research director the National Association of State
Retirement Administrators. "And really for the last 11 years,
due to crummy investment markets, the liabilities, or the
obligations, have been growing faster than assets."
Taxpayers worry that states, which for the most part are
bound by law to make good on retirement promises to employees,
will have to pull money from essential services to cover pension
benefits. Employees, meanwhile, are alarmed that they will see
greatly diminished retirement payments, which is especially
troubling to those in states where public workers do not receive
Social Security benefits.
"States have been digging themselves into this pension hole
for some time," Kil Huh, Pew's research director, said in a
presentation to the National Conference of State Legislatures on
Wednesday.
The fight over the underfunding of public pensions has
engulfed most of the country. Over the last three years almost
all states have reformed their pension systems while members of
the U.S. Congress have floated different ideas for reshaping the
plans' financial structures.
Historically, many states made contributions to their
retirement systems that were far less than what actuaries
recommended. When the 2007-09 economic recession hit revenue
hard, states pulled back pension funding even further.
Meanwhile, the financial crisis blew a hole in the funds'
investment earnings, with those investments losing $511.5
billion in 2009.
According to the Census, the 2011 growth in assets was
fueled by investment gains, in the United States and abroad.
Pension revenue increased by almost a third over the year,
to $516.5 billion, with earnings on investments rising $410.6
billion in 2011, the Census reported. Investments provide the
lion's share of public pension revenue -- representing 79.5
percent of total revenue in 2011.
The Census found that corporate stock investments, which
made up 34.3 percent of the funds' total holdings in 2011,
increased 13.8 percent to $873.2 billion, while foreign
securities, representing 17.5 percent of holdings, were up 24.1
percent to $446 billion. U.S. government securities, 8.1 percent
of holdings, were up 7.4 percent to $206.6 billion.
Only corporate bonds decreased, dropping 2.1 percent to
$349.7 billion.
Still, government contributions to pensions, essentially the
taxpayers' portion, also rose, by 10.7 percent to $71.7 billion
in 2011. Employee contributions were up 3 percent to $34.2
billion.
Many states have recently asked employees to put more money
into retirement systems, but those amounts are "being offset by
lower employment, which is fewer people paying in," said
Brainard. "And those who are paying in, their salaries are not
growing in any meaningful way."
State and local payrolls have shrunk by about 3.5 percent
over the last four years, while the salaries used to determine
pension contribution amounts are growing around 1 percent a
year, according to Brainard. Before the recession, employee
pension contributions grew closer to 5 percent or 6 percent a
year.
No one can say for certain that pension assets have
continued to rise in 2012. Recent Census and private reports
show that their investments are struggling, with Wilshire
Associates on Monday reporting public pension investments had a
median loss of 1.73 percent in the second quarter.
Ultimately, pension reforms have required employees to take
less in benefits or pay more into the systems, or on some
occasions, do both. The effects of the reforms could take years
to show up in funds' balance sheets, especially because many
only apply to new employees.
BENEFIT PAYMENTS INCREASE
The Census found that benefit payments increased 8.2 percent
to $176.8 billion in 2011. The number of those receiving
benefits also rose, by 4.4 percent to 7.33 million people.
"For every beneficiary receiving periodic benefit payments
there were almost twice as many contributors paying into pension
systems in 2011," the Census reported, although in Nebraska and
Texas there were around three workers putting money into the
retirement systems for every beneficiary.
The average annual benefit payment for state-administered
pensions across the country was $24,137. Connecticut had the
highest average annual benefit, $37,954, and five other states
-- Colorado, Massachusetts, California, Rhode Island and Nevada
-- had annual payments of more than $30,000.
Twenty states had average annual benefit payments of less
$20,000, with North Dakota the lowest at an average of $14,311.