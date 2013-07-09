WASHINGTON, July 9 A powerful U.S. senator would
like to use life insurance companies to help alleviate the
funding crisis that has engulfed many public pensions.
Utah's Senator Orrin Hatch, the top-ranking Republican on
the Finance Committee, will introduce legislation on Tuesday
that would create a new public retirement plan in which
insurance companies pay benefits through annuity contracts.
According to a summary of the bill provided to Reuters, an
employer would pay a premium each year to a state-licensed
insurer. Employees would then receive fixed income annuity
contracts from the insurance company, "thereby building an
annuitized pension year-by-year during their working lives" and
making pension plan underfunding "not possible."
Annuities function similarly to defined-benefit plans by
paying set amounts in regular installments. The accumulation of
annuity contracts would even out interest rate fluctuations,
according to Hatch, who would also have life insurance companies
competitively bid for them.
There is no official figure for how badly public pension
plans are underfunded. Pew Center on the States estimates they
are short more than $850 billion in total for future retirees'
benefits.
For years, states short-changed their retirement systems.
When state and local revenues plunged during the 2007-09
recession, they cut contributions further. At the same time the
financial crisis ravaged the earnings on retirement systems'
investments, which provide more than half of all pension
funding.
Pension plan finances have improved in 2013, with states
making greater contributions just as the stock market pushed
pension assets to record levels. In 2012,
pensions in aggregate had enough assets to cover 73 percent of
their liabilities.
Still, worries about underfunding persist, primarily because
the public workforce is maturing. Meanwhile, some pension
reforms face political and legal resistance.
For at least three years, Hatch has sought a uniform
solution to the public pension crisis. Like his Republican
colleagues, he is concerned the federal government might have to
intervene if the problem worsens. Others, including the
International Monetary Fund, have said growth in pension
spending could drag down the U.S. economy.
Hatch's legislation would also put employees at small or
start-up companies into annuities for retirement, as well as
change the federal oversight of 401(k) retirement plans offered
by most corporations and of Individual Retirement Accounts.