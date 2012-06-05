June 5 Many U.S. states, trying to chip away at
large public pension shortfalls, are cutting the annual raises
in benefits designed to cover growth in living costs.
According to a National Association of State Retirement
Administrators report released on Tuesday, since 2009, 11 states
have changed the cost-of-living adjustments, or "COLAs," to
benefits for current retirees. Five states have changed them for
current employees' future benefits and six have changed them for
future hires.
"Just as high periods of inflation in the past placed
pressure on states to add or adjust COLAs upward, the recent low
rates of inflation, combined with sluggish state and local
revenues and poor investment returns, have spurred action to
reduce COLA levels," the report found.
States are short $660 billion for future pension benefits,
according to the Pew Center on the States.
Most of pension systems' revenues come from earnings on
investments, which plummeted during the financial crisis. States
and local governments scrambled to make up for the shortfalls,
hoping to find savings in the systems as their revenues
collapsed in the 2007-09 recession.
Last week, Illinois lawmakers failed to pass a plan for
shrinking the state's $83 billion unfunded pension liability
that hinged on COLAs. Current and retired workers would have had
to choose between a cut in cost-of-living increases for their
retirement payments and state-subsidized health insurance.
In some states, the raises are a set rate and go into effect
automatically each year. In a few, the legislature decides the
raises.
Most of the recent changes have revolved around lowering the
automatic adjustments or tying the rates to the Consumer Price
Index, a measure of U.S. inflation. For example, Colorado
recently dropped its automatic adjustment to 2 percent from 3.5
percent. Under certain circumstances, it can choose to use an
average monthly inflation rate instead. The change is being
challenged in the state supreme court.
Legislation eliminating Florida's 3 percent COLA is
currently under appeal after a state district judge ruled the
termination illegal.