June 11 The funded level of U.S. public pensions
has dipped slightly along with returns on their investments,
according to a survey released on Monday.
The National Conference of Public Employee Retirement
Systems study found that public pensions on average have funding
ratios of 74.9 percent, down from 76.1 percent in 2011. The
ratio measures a pension fund's total assets against the stated
benefits it must cover for retirees.
It noted that Fitch Ratings considers a pension adequately
funded at 70 percent or above. Others consider a pension plan
healthy when the ratios of funding to expenses is 80 percent or
more.
"The most significant reason for this decline was market
volatility," according to the group, which surveyed 147 public
pensions in April and May, focusing mostly on local funds.
Pension funds in the survey covered more than 7.5 million active
and retired public employees.
The slight drop could add to the swell of criticism of
public employee compensation sweeping across the country, a
trend highlighted by Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker's recent
victory over a move to recall him after he reduced many
employees' benefits.
Public pensions are short about $660 billion, according to
the Pew Center on the States, and taxpayers and voters are
worried that governments will pull money from other areas, such
as education, to make up for the gap. In many places retirement
benefits are constitutionally protected.
According to Pew, in fiscal 2009, the last year for which
data is available, more than half the states, 31, were below the
80 percent funding ratio. New York stands out for having a ratio
of 101 percent.
Investments provide the lion's share of public retirement
systems' revenues, about 73 percent, according to NCPERS, the
largest trade association for public sector pension funds.
Employer contributions, mostly taxpayer dollars, provide 17
percent of income, and employee contributions 10 percent.
Returns on the investments have been at the center of many
debates during the last few years over how pension funds are
structured. If returns fall below target, the governments must
pitch in extra money to meet obligations.
Recently, conservative economists and some politicians have
said that the pension systems will not enjoy the bounties of the
pre-recession markets again and should assume a 4 percent rate
of return on their investments.
The systems prefer using assumptions closer in line with
historical averages, about 8 percent annually. NCPERS found that
the average investment assumption is 7.7 percent, the same as
last year.
California's major retirement system, Calpers, recently made
international headlines when it lowered its assumed rate of
return to 7.5 percent.
NCPERS found that over one year, systems had investment
returns of 12.5 percent. In 2011 their one-year returns were a
percentage point higher at 13.5 percent.
The recession hit public pensions hard, with investment
values plunging just as a revenue collapse made it harder for
states to make contributions. According to U.S. Census Bureau
data, the stocks, bonds and other investments held by pension
systems had losses totaling $692.5 billion over 2008 and 2009.
But the effects of those hardscrabble years are beginning to
dissipate. NCPERS found that public pensions had average annual
investment returns of 4.4 percent over three years and 8.7
percent returns over 20 years.
A report from Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service
released last month found that for the year ended March 31
median returns were 4.07 percent and over three years were 16.05
percent.
Chasing the higher returns, public pensions have turned to
more sophisticated investments.
Nearly 10 percent of their investments were allocated to
private equity, hedge funds and other so-called alternative
investment. "In the next two years, funds plan to reduce
domestic equity slightly to increase allocations to private
equity/hedge funds, commodities and other investments," NCPERS
found.
This year, funds reported that 36 percent of their
investments were allocated to domestic equity, down from 39
percent last year, and international equity took up 17 percent
of their investments, the same as last year.