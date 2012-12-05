WASHINGTON Dec 5 Since the latest recession,
almost all U.S. states have changed their public pensions, but
none have opted for the reform frequently promoted as the path
toward financial stability: switching to retirement plans
similar to those in the private sector.
A study released by the National Institute on Retirement
Security on Wednesday found that 45 of the 50 states have
enacted pension reforms since 2008, mostly increasing employee
contributions, reducing benefits for new hires, changing
retirement ages and lowering annual benefit raises for retirees.
But the institute, which analyzes pensions and workers,
found that since 2005 no state has shifted exclusively to
offering defined contribution plans, frequently called by their
identifier name in the tax code, 401(k)s.
Defined contribution plans can reduce financial risks for
states. But expenses may overshadow promises of stability and
employees often can have lower benefits, NIRS found, adding that
taxpayers' dollars simply do not go as far as in a traditional
pension.
"Providing the same retirement income from a traditional
pension costs nearly twice as much - 83 percent more - when
funded through a 401(k)-style account, representing an
inefficient use of tax dollars," NIRS said.
A handful of retirement systems have for a while offered
defined contribution plans - where employees contribute money to
be invested and then paid out upon retirement. Others have
recently created hybrid plans using some components of
traditional pensions, also known as defined benefit plans
because they pay retirees set amounts.
While employers and employees put money into public
retirement systems, the bulk of pension revenues come from
investments. When returns on investments fall, states are
supposed to boost contributions.
During the financial crisis and resulting recession, states
cut contributions just as a falling stock market caused pension
revenues to plummet. State and federal lawmakers worried that
other public programs would be sacrificed to honor promises to
retirees.
Since reaching their nadir a few years ago, public pension
funding levels are slowly rising. In the third quarter of 2012,
they achieved median returns of 4.67 percent and for the year
ended Sept. 30 they had a median return of 16.68 percent,
according to a Wilshire Associates report released last month.
Still, a gap remains, with retirement systems short a total
of $757 billion in covering future benefits, according to Pew
Center on the States. At the local level, retirement benefits
have recently helped drown the budgets of cities and counties,
such as San Bernardino, California. And some federal and state
lawmakers have proposed defined contribution plans as more solid
alternative systems that will leave governments less exposed.
U.S. private sector employers have been phasing out pensions
for decades, switching to defined contribution plans. But the
public sector faces huge costs in making a similar switch and
reaps fewer rewards, NIRS found.
The reasons for the changes in the private sector do not
apply to governments, NIRS said, including "structural changes
in the industrial makeup of the economy, business strategies
pursued by U.S. corporations in the context of economic
restructuring, and ensuing changes in employment relations."
Meanwhile, according to NIRS, using only defined
contribution plans or hybrids in the public sector "have led to
reduced benefits for affected workers."
Many states would only be allowed to offer defined
contribution plans to new hires, essentially forcing them to run
two parallel retirement systems for decades. Costs rise from the
added administrative expense, and because new employees' money
does not help support the benefit payments to current retirees.
"Defined contribution accounts do indeed shift investment
risk and market risk from employers to employees," according to
NIRS. "However, defined contribution accounts also entail
fundamentally greater overall risk and marked inefficiencies
compared to ... pensions. These risks and inefficiencies
translate to significantly higher funding costs."