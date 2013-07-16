By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, July 16 The ability of U.S. public
pensions to cover their liabilities weakened again, although the
deterioration is slowing, two major rating agencies said on
Tuesday.
Both Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's Ratings Service
added that they expect improvements in pension finances in the
near future.
Since most systems use an accounting mechanism known as
"smoothing" to spread changes in assets over many years, losses
related to the 2007-09 recession have persistently hurt
pensions' funded levels, they said. Recent stock market gains
will likely bolster improvements, but the agencies warned that
public pensions still face large obstacles, namely state budget
strains, an aging population, accounting rule changes and legal
challenges to reforms.
The average funded ratio for all 50 states' pension plans
was 72.9 percent in 2011, a drop of 1 percent from the previous
year, and the median ratio was 69.8 percent, 2.2 percent lower
than the year before, according to S&P. The funded ratio
represents how much in assets pensions have to cover
liabilities.
S&P said the declines in previous years were larger. The
national average fell 1.6 percent in 2010 and 7 percent in 2009,
according to the rating agency, which said 2011 was the latest
year complete data was available.
The smaller declines could lead some "to believe that the
worst is over and that pension funded levels have bottomed out,"
but the road to improvement "will be bumpy," it said.
Public pensions receive most revenue - more than 60 percent
- from earnings on investments, which were devastated by the
financial crisis. Over the last decade, funded ratios dropped
from a peak of more than 100 percent in 2000, S&P said.
In its report, Fitch found states' median unfunded pension
burden is equal to 3.6 percent of personal income. Wisconsin has
the lowest unfunded pension obligation at zero percent of
personal income and Illinois, considered the worst state for
pension funding, had the highest at 19.1 percent. The agency
uses personal income as a measure because it represents the
"resource base that will ultimately cover the obligations."
"Pensions remain a growing pressure for numerous states'
budgets. Nearly all states are pursuing reform and remain
well-positioned to address these burdens. While the positive
effects of reform for most are decades away, a proactive
approach to managing pension challenges is a credit positive,"
said Douglas Offerman, a senior director at Fitch, in a
statement.
Fitch said investment performance in 2012 "was relatively
flat for most plans and well below their investment return
assumptions," but that 2013 will likely show gains.
For the 100 largest public-employee retirement systems, cash
and security holdings totaled $2.93 trillion in the first
quarter of 2013, the highest on records going back to 1968,
according to a U.S. Census report released last month. The
previous peak was just before the financial crisis in the fourth
quarter of 2007, $2.929 trillion.
For years, states had shortchanged their public pensions.
When their own revenues collapsed during the recession, they
pulled back further while laying off employees, effectively
shrinking the pool of contributors to the pension system.
Fearing public employees would not see retirement money and
funds for key services would have to be diverted to pensions,
almost all states rushed to reform their systems.
According to Fitch more than 38 statewide plans dropped
their investment return assumptions, lowering funded ratios but
reflecting "a more prudent approach to estimating the long-term
asset performance of a plan."
"The vast majority of states have pursued reforms lowering
benefits for future hires, which are much easier to enact,
although the beneficial impact of such reforms will only
manifest itself in pension metrics over decades," it added.
Meanwhile, the board overseeing governments' accounting is
changing pension obligation calculations. Implementing the
changes "will result in the reporting of a greater and more
volatile unfunded pension liability," S&P said, especially
because pensions will have to use a market valuation of assets.
The third major rating agency, Moody's Investors Service,
took a slightly different tack while reviewing pensions, saying
in a report last month that for more than half the states their
pension liabilities are equal to at least half their annual
revenue.