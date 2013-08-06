WASHINGTON Aug 6 Financial improvements for U.S. public pensions continued to slow in the second quarter, with a report released by Wilshire Associates on Tuesday showing their investments barely eked out returns in the middle of the year.

In the three months through June, public pensions achieved a median return of 0.24 percent, according to Wilshire. The larger funds performed worst. Those with assets greater than $1 billion had returns of 0.16 percent and those with assets of more than $5 billion only saw returns of 0.1 percent.

While public pensions outperformed many of their peers - the highest return over the quarter among all institutional funds was only 0.38 percent and large corporate funds suffered losses of 0.75 percent - the increases were meager when compared to the previous quarter. In the first quarter, public pensions returned a median 5.2 percent, according to Wilshire.

Both equities and fixed income experienced a rocky quarter, with the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 stock indexes reaching record highs in late May before fears the Federal Reserve will end its stimulus program soon triggered a selloff in stocks. June was the S&P 500's first negative month since October.

But the larger trend for public pensions' earnings on investments, which provide 60 percent of their revenue, has been a slowdown.

A June report from the U.S. Census showed that the cash and security holdings for the 100 largest public-employee retirement systems reached a record $2.93 trillion in the first quarter. But the earnings on investments were $115.5 billion, less than two-thirds the $179.3 billion in earnings in the first quarter of 2012, and the Census said the rate of increase is noticeably slower than in 2010.

Most public pensions aim for average long-term rates of return of between 7 and 8 percent. Wilshire found that over the last year, all public funds had a median return of 12.4 percent and over the last five years, which encompasses the financial crisis, the median return was 5.2 percent.

As they worked to find earnings during the crisis and recession, pensions turned more to equities and larger funds began relying on alternative investments, such as hedge funds. Wilshire showed that plans with assets of $5 billion or more allocated 7.94 percent of their investments to alternatives in the second quarter. Just a few months before, in the fourth quarter of 2012, they only allocated 2.45 percent to alternatives.