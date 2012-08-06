Aug 6 Public retirement systems, already hobbled
by the financial crisis and recession, saw their investments dip
in the second quarter, with a median loss of 1.73 percent,
largely because of their reliance on equities, according to a
report released on Monday.
Public pension investments only eked out a median return of
1.15 percent over the year ended on June 30, according to
Wilshire Associates, which analyzes institutional assets.
Wilshire found public pensions had put 25 percent of their
investments into fixed income during the quarter, compared with
more than a third at corporate plans. Corporate pension plans
had a median loss of 0.88 percent over the quarter and a gain of
3.68 percent over the year.
"The asset class that somewhat saved returns for the quarter
and year was fixed income," Robert Waid, managing director of
Santa Monica, California-based Wilshire Associates, said in the
report.
Investments provide the lion's share of public pension
revenue, accounting for $6 out of every $10 in the funds,
according to Pew Center on the States. Employer contributions,
essentially the taxpayers' bill, follow at about 20 percent.
When investment returns dip, state and local governments must
pitch in more money.
The financial crisis and recession ravaged public pensions'
investments, just as state and local governments pulled back
contributions in the face of budget crises.
Now, according to Pew, public pensions are short a total of
$757 billion to pay for future retiree benefits.
Wilshire found that public funds with assets greater than $1
billion had median quarterly losses of 1.58 percent and annual
returns of 1.12 percent. Those with assets greater than $5
billion fared slightly better, with median losses of 1.48
percent over the quarter and returns of 1.15 percent over the
year.
Because many states have constitutional requirements to
provide pension benefits, taxpayers are worried that they will
pull money from other areas to make good on retirement promises.
Recently, cities and some states have considered requiring
employees to pay more or take less in benefits.
The accounting organization for public finance - the
Governmental Accounting Standards Board - has begun requiring
states and cities with large pension funding gaps to lower the
projected rates of return on their retirement investments.
The Wilshire data shows how volatile those investments have
been. Their median return for three years ended June 30 was
11.66 percent, but for five years, it was a mere 1.82 percent.
For 10 years, the return was 6.32 percent.
Wilshire reported in May that during the first quarter,
public pension funds had median returns of 7.5 percent, their
best rate since 2010.
The U.S. Census reported in June that public pensions' total
holdings and investments had reached $2.8 trillion in the first
quarter, with earnings hitting a record $179.2 billion. But few
expected those gains to continue into the second quarter.
A recent study from the National Conference of Public
Employee Retirement Systems found that public pension funds had
exposure of 36 percent in domestic equities and 17 percent for
international stocks.
In the next two years, the systems plan to reduce domestic
equity and increase allocations to private equity, commodities
and other investments, according to the study.