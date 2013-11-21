WASHINGTON Nov 21 Funding levels for U.S. state
pension systems fell in fiscal 2012 as a majority of states
failed to make full contributions to their plans, offsetting
improved investment returns, a report released on Thursday said.
Additionally, pension reforms enacted recently by four of
every five states have yet to improve the fiscal health of state
retirement systems, which were badly damaged by the financial
crisis and the 2007-09 recession, the report from investment
firm Loop Capital Markets said.
For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012, the funded status
for states' pensions declined by 2.1 percentage points, with the
weighted average funded ratio hitting 72.5 percent, said Loop,
which has analyzed states' and pensions' financial statements
each year for more than a decade.
Funded ratios -- the measure of pensions' liabilities versus
their assets -- rose in just five states while falling in 40,
according to Loop.
Only 14 states had funded ratios topping 80 percent, a level
considered healthy. On a weighted average basis, public pensions
in Wisconsin were 100 percent funded, Loop found. In Washington,
North Carolina, Tennessee, New York and South Dakota, the funded
ratios were greater than 90 percent.
Illinois had the lowest ratio at 41 percent, and in Kansas,
Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, New Hampshire,
Hawaii, Alaska and Connecticut the ratios were 60 percent or
less.
Meanwhile, 31 states failed to make the full deposits into
the funds as called for by actuaries.
In 2012 and for most of 2013 a rising stock market helped
public pensions' largest revenue source - investments.
"In light of relatively favorable investment returns and
substantial reforms across most of the country, the lack of
improvement is somewhat disappointing," Loop said.
Chris Mier, a Loop managing director, told reporters that
pension reforms enacted in more than 40 states have not affected
funding so far.
"We thought we'd see a little progress, but in fact there
has been no significant savings as of yet," he said.
Pensions have slowly marched back to health since their
holdings reached a low of $2.1 trillion in 2009. In fiscal 2013,
assets reached $2.944 trillion, the highest level in more than
40 years, as investment returns surpassed pre-recession peaks.
But U.S. Census data shows investment earnings have not been
consistently strong, falling in fiscal 2012 to $61.24 billion,
after reaching $441.65 billion in fiscal 2011.
Because almost all pensions currently smooth out investment
returns over several years, it can take some time for movements
in stocks and bonds to affect their funded levels. The smoothing
also dilutes the effect of a single year, said Mier in an email
to Reuters.
"The impact starts to be felt in the funded status of the
plan as the smoothing period drops the older data out and picks
up the more recent, better data," he said. "The financial
markets, in particular, the stock market, have been very
favorable over the last several years."
According to Wilshire Consulting, a California firm that
tracks pensions' financial performance, for the three-year
period starting in fiscal 2011, pensions' investment returns
were 11.4 percent. For the last five fiscal years, investment
returns were 5.2 percent.
The Governmental Accounting Standards Board, which sets the
rules for pension accounting, will soon put into effect a
prohibition against smoothing.