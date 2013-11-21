WASHINGTON Nov 21 Funding levels for U.S. state pension systems fell in fiscal 2012 as a majority of states failed to make full contributions to their plans, offsetting improved investment returns, a report released on Thursday said.

Additionally, pension reforms enacted recently by four of every five states have yet to improve the fiscal health of state retirement systems, which were badly damaged by the financial crisis and the 2007-09 recession, the report from investment firm Loop Capital Markets said.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012, the funded status for states' pensions declined by 2.1 percentage points, with the weighted average funded ratio hitting 72.5 percent, said Loop, which has analyzed states' and pensions' financial statements each year for more than a decade.

Funded ratios -- the measure of pensions' liabilities versus their assets -- rose in just five states while falling in 40, according to Loop.

Only 14 states had funded ratios topping 80 percent, a level considered healthy. On a weighted average basis, public pensions in Wisconsin were 100 percent funded, Loop found. In Washington, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York and South Dakota, the funded ratios were greater than 90 percent.

Illinois had the lowest ratio at 41 percent, and in Kansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, New Hampshire, Hawaii, Alaska and Connecticut the ratios were 60 percent or less.

Meanwhile, 31 states failed to make the full deposits into the funds as called for by actuaries.

In 2012 and for most of 2013 a rising stock market helped public pensions' largest revenue source - investments.

"In light of relatively favorable investment returns and substantial reforms across most of the country, the lack of improvement is somewhat disappointing," Loop said.

Chris Mier, a Loop managing director, told reporters that pension reforms enacted in more than 40 states have not affected funding so far.

"We thought we'd see a little progress, but in fact there has been no significant savings as of yet," he said.

Pensions have slowly marched back to health since their holdings reached a low of $2.1 trillion in 2009. In fiscal 2013, assets reached $2.944 trillion, the highest level in more than 40 years, as investment returns surpassed pre-recession peaks.

But U.S. Census data shows investment earnings have not been consistently strong, falling in fiscal 2012 to $61.24 billion, after reaching $441.65 billion in fiscal 2011.

Because almost all pensions currently smooth out investment returns over several years, it can take some time for movements in stocks and bonds to affect their funded levels. The smoothing also dilutes the effect of a single year, said Mier in an email to Reuters.

"The impact starts to be felt in the funded status of the plan as the smoothing period drops the older data out and picks up the more recent, better data," he said. "The financial markets, in particular, the stock market, have been very favorable over the last several years."

According to Wilshire Consulting, a California firm that tracks pensions' financial performance, for the three-year period starting in fiscal 2011, pensions' investment returns were 11.4 percent. For the last five fiscal years, investment returns were 5.2 percent.

The Governmental Accounting Standards Board, which sets the rules for pension accounting, will soon put into effect a prohibition against smoothing.