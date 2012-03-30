By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, March 29 The finances of public
pensions rebounded in the final quarter of 2011 from the quarter
before, but the cash and security holdings were still below
end-of-2010 levels, according to U.S. Census data released on
Thursday.
Gains in stocks and international securities lifted holdings
3.2 percent from the third quarter to $2.61 trillion, slightly
less than the $2.64 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2010.
"The public pension funds, in the main, last year went about
sideways, said Keith Brainard, research director for the
National Association of State Retirement Administrators, adding
that the median investment return was around 1 or 2 percent.
"And the fourth quarter was strong after that very difficult
third quarter that included the market losses."
The 100 largest state and local government employee
retirement systems earned $97.1 billion on their investments in
the fourth quarter, compared to the $198.8 billion loss they
suffered in the third quarter, which was the first loss in more
than a year and the largest in more than five years.
"In the middle of the year we're seeing three things," said
Hank Kim, executive director of the National Conference on
Public Employee Retirement Systems. "First, the ripple effects
in the supply chain from the tsunami and nuclear disaster, I
think, impacted some of the economic growth and the market.
Second, you had the whole silliness with the raising of the debt
ceiling. And in Europe you had the crisis."
Last summer the U.S. Congress and President Barack Obama
agreed to a plan to start cutting $1.2 trillion in spending in
2013 after a long stand-off over the country's $1.3 trillion
deficit and $15 trillion debt.
"The first quarter of 2012 should be good," Kim said. "If
you look at the broader markets, I think they came to life since
Jan. 1. Hopefully when the market closes on Friday, we can
capture that."
Meanwhile, employees pitched $9.2 billion into the
retirement systems over the quarter, slightly down from the $9.5
billion they contributed during the same period a year ago.
Government contributions, essentially the taxpayer tab, also
dipped, to $21.5 billion from $22.4 billion the year before.
Still, total contributions grew throughout 2010 and 2011,
and the total $33.4 billion that governments and employees put
in during the second quarter of 2011 was the highest in more
than five years.
Typically, when investment returns are low, governments
increase contributions. But during some of the worst budget
crises in recent memory, state and local governments cut back
just as the stock market plunged.
With recent retirement breakdowns in Rhode Island and the
threats of further fiscal stress in other places, states are
worried about how to fund future retiree benefits without
cutting spending on other vital programs. Most states are in the
thick of budget negotiations for the upcoming fiscal year, and
many are bound by their constitutions to pay retiree pension
benefits.
Almost everyone agrees pension funds can pay for current
retirees but are short on future obligations. Estimates of the
shortfall range from just under $700 billion to $3 trillion,
based on how investment returns are forecast. The systems prefer
using historical averages, while critics say they cannot bank on
achieving the return highs they experienced before the crisis.
California's pension fund for public employees made
international headlines earlier this month when it lowered its
assumed rate of return to 7.5 percent from 7.75 percent.
The financial crisis caused the earnings on public pensions
investments, the funds' largest sources of revenue, to plummet
for three quarters in a row from the end of 2008 to the
beginning of 2009. The value of their holdings scraped the
bottom at $2.09 trillion in the first quarter of 2009.
Since then, they have slowly inched closer to the $2.93
t rillion they reached in the final quarter of 2007, before the
recession devastated their balance sheets.
"Public pension funds keep a long-term perspective, and it
has been a strong few years since the bottom of the market in
2009," Brainard said.