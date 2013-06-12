WASHINGTON, June 12 Life is most expensive for
people living in Hawaii, New York and Washington, D.C., and
cheapest for those in South Dakota, North Dakota and
Mississippi, according to U.S. government data released on
Wednesday.
The Commerce Department posted the statistics as a prototype
- it may change the methodology it used in the future - and the
data only goes to 2011.
Nonetheless, the report provides a glimpse of how much it
costs to live in different places by creating a way to compare
price levels across states. It also allows the federal
government to evaluate personal incomes adjusted for inflation
at the state level for the first time.
People in Hawaii paid 116 percent of the national average
prices for a standardized mix of goods and services in 2011,
according to the report. Those in New York paid 114.3 percent
and those in the nation's capital 114.2 percent.
The reason rested on high rents and prices for services,
according to the report. In 2011 Hawaii had the highest median
housing costs for renters in the country, $1,308 a month,
according to the U.S. Census.
Lower rents and prices for services helped keep down costs
for people in South Dakota, who paid 87 percent of average
prices in 2011, and in North Dakota and Mississippi, who paid
88.7 percent, according to the Commerce Department.
The new measure allowed the federal government to estimate
personal incomes adjusting for inflation. The Commerce
Department has in the past only used net earnings to determine
personal income in a state, and it emphasized the new
calculations are experimental.
Many of the same places with the lowest costs of living also
registered the largest growth in personal incomes.
Personal incomes adjusted for inflation rose the most in
South Dakota from 2010 to 2011, by 10.4 percent, the
calculations showed. It was followed by North Dakota at 9.5
percent, Iowa at 6.1 percent, Nebraska at 6 percent, and Texas
at 4.3 percent.
Those states are in the midst of a commodities boom led by
natural gas and agriculture that has also created thriving job
markets. North Dakota has the lowest unemployment rate of all
states, 3.3 percent.
Meanwhile, Mississippi had the smallest increase in personal
incomes when adjusted for inflation, of 1.3 percent. Maine
followed with growth of 1.4 percent, then Rhode Island at 1.5
percent, and Vermont and New Mexico, both at 1.6 percent.