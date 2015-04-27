April 27 Even after nearly six years of economic
recovery, a majority of U.S. states still face budget gaps, a
warning sign that could forebode a period of credit ratings
volatility, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Monday.
"By most measures, U.S. state budget conditions are adequate
to favorable," S&P analyst Gabriel Petek said in the report.
"And yet, a majority of states face budget gaps in either fiscal
2015, 2016, or both."
After years of economic expansion since the 2007-2009
recession, the fact that 32 states are grappling with budget
shortfalls "serves as an early warning" and raises concern about
how they will fare when the next slowdown strikes, he said.
The bigger challenge now is on the revenue side, not the
expenditure side, according to S&P. That is because states
already trimmed spending during the recent - many would say
ongoing - period of austerity.
Looking ahead, states that already cut costs now "can't cut
what they aren't spending," prompting the potential for more
credit pressure if another downturn occurs, the report said.
