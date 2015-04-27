April 27 Even after nearly six years of economic recovery, a majority of U.S. states still face budget gaps, a warning sign that could forebode a period of credit ratings volatility, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Monday.

"By most measures, U.S. state budget conditions are adequate to favorable," S&P analyst Gabriel Petek said in the report. "And yet, a majority of states face budget gaps in either fiscal 2015, 2016, or both."

After years of economic expansion since the 2007-2009 recession, the fact that 32 states are grappling with budget shortfalls "serves as an early warning" and raises concern about how they will fare when the next slowdown strikes, he said.

The bigger challenge now is on the revenue side, not the expenditure side, according to S&P. That is because states already trimmed spending during the recent - many would say ongoing - period of austerity.

Looking ahead, states that already cut costs now "can't cut what they aren't spending," prompting the potential for more credit pressure if another downturn occurs, the report said.

