WASHINGTON Aug 8 U.S. states likely posted a
14th straight quarter of revenue growth in the second quarter,
according to data released on Thursday by a private research
group.
The Rockefeller Institute of Government, based in New York,
found that for 47 of the 50 states overall tax collections in
April and May were 13.7 percent higher than the same months in
2012. It cautioned that the two months many not reflect the full
quarter.
The tax deal between Congress and President Barack Obama at
the end of 2012 has helped boost state revenues this year, and
many local leaders and analysts wonder if the current growth
streak can last.
Using the most recent data, Rockefeller said that in the
first quarter revenues grew by 8.6 percent, compared to its
previous estimate of 9.3 percent and the U.S. Census report last
month that revenues increased 8.9 percent from the first quarter
of 2012. Personal income tax collections rose 18.4 percent,
while sales tax collections were up 5.5 percent.
"Due to uncertainty about the 'fiscal cliff,' many high
income taxpayers sought to avoid the possible higher income tax
rates and 'accelerated' their capital gains realizations into
2012," Rockefeller said.
Revenues peaked for most states at the end of 2008, and then
fell for five straight quarters during the 2007-09 recession.
The climb back has been slow and hard, but recently revenues
have now surpassed the pre-recession peaks when adjusted for
inflation.
According to Rockefeller, the year over-year change in state
taxes, when adjusted for inflation, has averaged 3.5 percent
over the last four quarters, a "notable softening from the 3.9
percent average growth of a year and a 4.4 percent average
growth of two years ago."