June 7 Revenue for U.S. state governments
trudged higher in the first quarter of 2012, according to a
report released on Thursday that noted the growth in state tax
collections has been softening for nearly a year.
"Overall, state tax revenues are showing improvement, though
the pace of growth continues to slow from its peak in the second
quarter of 2011," the Rockefeller Institute of Government, which
closely monitors states' fiscal health, reported.
Total state tax revenues grew 4.1 percent in the first
quarter of 2012 from the same quarter of 2011. In the previous
quarter, they grew a slim 3.6 percent year over year. That
compares to the second quarter of 2011, when they climbed 11.1
percent from the year before.
Many states begin their new budget years July 1, and they
are eager for signs of strong revenues. During the 2007-09
recession, revenues collapsed for five straight quarters,
reaching lows not seen in decades. In the second quarter of 2009
alone, they plummeted 16.3 percent, Rockefeller records show.
Because all states except Vermont must end their fiscal
years with balanced budgets, lawmakers rushed to cut spending,
temporarily raise taxes and tap the federal government for help.
Revenues have now grown for nine consecutive quarters, but
the growth has slowed in the last three. That leaves state
lawmakers worried they will not recover fast enough to cover
high demand for services such as healthcare and the hole left by
dwindling federal aid. As emergency tax hikes expire, states are
also worried they will not be able to address possible economic
threats like a spike in unemployment or the crisis in Europe.
Among 47 states for which data is available, 41 reported
gains in tax revenues during the first quarter of the year,
according to Rockefeller. Seven said they had double-digit
growth in tax collections.
Six reported declines: New York, Wisconsin, West Virginia,
Montana, California and Oregon. Of those, California had the
largest drop, largely due to the expiration of temporary tax
increases.
"Personal income taxes showed a growth of 3.2 percent, a
considerable slowdown from the second and third quarters of
2011, when year-over-year growth was 17.1 and 10.3 percent
respectively," Rockefeller found.
Personal income taxes are a major revenue source for the
states that charge them. State sales taxes were up 5 percent and
corporate income taxes 2.2 percent in the first quarter, the
institute said.