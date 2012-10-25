Oct 25 America's state governments are on track
for an 11th straight quarter of revenue gains, with preliminary
data showing an 8.7 percent rise in state tax collections during
July and August, according to a study published on Thursday.
But analysts at the Nelson A Rockefeller Institute of
Government in Albany, New York, cautioned that state governments
were still weathering an unusually slow recovery from the Great
Recession and still face fiscal headwinds.
"While state tax revenue is recovering, it remains well
below where previous trends would have suggested. Furthermore,
recent economic and revenue trends suggest tax revenue may
weaken in coming months," the study said. "While the worst may
be behind states, they are not out of the woods."
Using preliminary data from 44 of America's 50 state
governments, the Rockefeller Institute analysts cautioned that
the strong 8.7 percent rise in revenues from a year earlier may
not have held up during September and may yield a lower growth
rate for all of the third quarter.
"According to the preliminary data (from the 44 states),
personal income tax collections grew by 15 percent and sales tax
collections by 6.3 percent," the study said.
The institute said state governments in the second quarter
had reported a 3.2 percent rise in revenue from April, May and
June of 2011. That 3.2 percent rate was an increase from a
preliminary 3 percent calculated about a month ago from early
reports from 40 states.
Despite the extended run of overall quarterly revenue
increases, which came after five quarters of drops in 2008 and
2009, state revenues in the aggregate are 7.7 percent below
those of the second quarter of 2008, when adjusted for
inflation, according to the study written by Lucy Dadayan and
Donald Boyd.