WASHINGTON, March 6 Tax revenues of U.S. states are expected to have surged ahead in the fourth quarter of 2012, capping three straight years of growth, but the dispute in Washington over the so-called fiscal cliff likely distorted the improvement, preliminary data released on Wednesday showed.

The Rockefeller Institute of Government, an Albany, New York-based independent research group, found that total tax revenues likely grew 5.7 percent from the final quarter of 2011.

Nearly all of the growth was attributable to personal income taxes, which jumped 10.8 percent, compared to sales taxes which limped ahead 2.2 percent from the year before while corporate income tax revenues fell 4.1 percent.

Tax cuts passed under former President George W. Bush were set to expire at the end of 2012, and economists and political leaders warned that without a compromise, the country would fall off a proverbial fiscal cliff.

Many U.S. taxpayers sold off investments or made other financial moves they had planned for the future during the waning days of 2012 in order to avoid potentially steep tax bills in the new year. This burst of taxable income affected states, most of which chiefly rely on personal income taxes for their revenues.

Rockefeller warned that the bulge of income tax collections in the final quarter has now put states on a "revenue roller coaster" that could leave them with slightly depressed revenues in the near term.

Among the 48 states that have reported numbers so far for the fourth quarter, Rockefeller found that Delaware had the largest increase in overall tax collections, at 14.6 percent, followed by Hawaii at 13.4 percent. Five other U.S. states experienced double-digit growth in total tax collections.

The possibility of uneven revenues presents states with another uncertainty as most put finishing touches on their budgets for the fiscal year that begins in July. All states except Vermont must balance their budgets. If their revenues come in below the projections used to draft those budgets, then they must make emergency spending cuts or raise taxes.

Three years after the end of the Great Recession, most states find themselves on a stable fiscal footing. After revenues plummeted for five straight quarters during the 2007-09 downturn, states' total tax collections have shown modest growth for three years running.

But governors and state legislators say the recovery is still shaky and is now under threat from federal budget battles.

The automatic spending cuts known as "sequestration" that started this week left many unsure about federal spending levels in their respective states, which are now warily eying the month-end expiration of temporary legislation that keeps the federal government funded.