WASHINGTON Dec 9 U.S. states' revenues are growing at a faster clip than last year, mostly due to the brightening national economic picture, and are stabilizing the governments' budgets, according to a nationwide survey released on Tuesday.

"Economic growth and declines in the unemployment rate have led to an improved outlook for state revenues in fiscal 2015, but state budgets still face challenges from stagnant wages," the National Association of State Budget Officers survey found.

NASBO Executive Director Scott Pattison told a media call that revenue growth was still below average. Adjusted for inflation, revenues remain 2 percent below the peaks reached before the 2007-09 recession, as well.

"Stability, growth, but really kind of a lackluster picture," he said. "That to me is of great interest - the fact that we are not seeing very significant growth as you might expect in a recovery period."

In total, states' general fund revenues are projected to increase 3.1 percent in fiscal 2015, more than double their estimated 1.3 percent gain in fiscal 2014, according to the survey.

For most states, fiscal 2015 started July 1. December data is crucial because it comes halfway through the fiscal year and before governors propose budgets in January.

In fiscal 2013, federal tax code changes inadvertently bumped up states' collections. As expected, revenues then fell for most states in fiscal 2014, but many were surprised by the severity of the decreases. Twenty states missed their forecasts.

This budget year has brought more-predictable revenue collections, with 26 states meeting expectations so far and another seven exceeding them, NASBO found.

States that cannot meet forecasts must cut spending or raise taxes to balance their budgets. As their revenues crumbled from the 2007-09 recession, nearly every state slashed spending, increased taxes or did both. Now they are switching course.

Fiscal 2015 marks the second straight year when states have cut taxes, by $2.3 billion, according to NASBO. Cuts equaled $2.1 billion in fiscal 2014. Nearly half of states have reduced taxes this fiscal year, with the biggest cuts in Florida, Minnesota, New York and Texas.

States' spending levels are expected to come in 9.4 percent above their pre-recession peak.

The creeping improvement in state revenues will probably continue, with Moody's Investors Service forecasting growth of 5 percent to 6 percent in 2015. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)