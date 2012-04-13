By Lisa Lambert
| April 13
April 13 U.S. states' tax revenues have improved
greatly, but they remain below the peaks reached before the
recession, a report showed on Fr iday.
The U.S. Census said on Thursday that tax collections rose
in all 50 states in fiscal 2011, which for most ended on June
30, 2011. That was a strong reversal from previous years, when
the financial crisis, housing downturn and recession combined to
cause a revenue collapse in virtually every state.
But the Rockefeller Institute of Government noted on Friday
that overall tax collections were still 2.1 percent below peak
levels, and personal income tax collections were still 6.8
percent below the high reached in fiscal 2008.
Although the recession began in late 2007, the effects on
state revenue were delayed until the end of 2008. But those
effects were dramatic, with revenues dropping from peak levels
for five straight quarters to lows not seen in more than 20
years.
Because all states except Vermont must balance their
budgets, they slashed spending, hiked taxes, borrowed and turned
to the federal government for help. States often had to call
emergency budget meetings to make additional adjustments, caught
off guard by the rapid decline in revenue.
The Rockefeller report noted that in fiscal 2010, total tax
collections were down from the peaks by a much steeper 10
percent and in fiscal 2009 by 8.4 percent.
States are currently finishing budgets for the next fiscal
year and many are eager for revenues to return to those peaks,
especially as demand for public services such as unemployment
benefits and healthcare remains high.
The Rockefeller report said that in fiscal 2011, sales tax
collections were an "insignificant 0.3 percent" above their
peaks.
"Overall state tax revenues still have a long way to go
before they fully recover from the deep declines caused by the
Great Recession," the report said.
While the recession was fairly uniform, recent economic
improvement has been uneven among states and the report said the
"extent of revenue recovery varies dramatically."
More than half the states, 32, reported total tax
collections were still below their peaks in fiscal 2011, and 17
reported tax collections that were higher. While 28 states said
their sales tax collections remained below the pre-recession
peaks, 18 said they had surpassed those levels.
Personal income tax performance has been more consistent,
suffering "the most persistent and widespread declines, despite
strong growth in the last year or so," Rockefeller said.
Of the 43 states that levy personal income taxes, 38
reported declines in fiscal 2011 from their peak levels.
"Several states are experiencing increased economic
activity, while a few are still grappling with structural budget
challenges," wrote Tom Kozlik, municipal credit analyst for
Janney Capital Markets, in a note on Friday.
"A gradual, but widespread economic recovery is taking place
nationwide," he added.
In a past report, the Rockefeller Institute said that in the
fourth quarter of 2011, the revenue surge was tapering off, up
just 2.7 percent from the final quarter of 2010 versus an 11.1
percent jump and a 6.1 percent gain in the second and third
quarters, respectively.