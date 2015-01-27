WASHINGTON Jan 27 U.S. states for years have
asked Congress for federal legislation easing the way for them
to collect sales taxes on Internet purchases, but now that a
bill has been drafted, state lawmakers are putting up
resistance.
The National Conference of State Legislatures on Tuesday
released a letter it sent to House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner on Monday that depicted a proposed online sales tax
bill as an unconstitutional attack on states' rights.
A draft of the bill by House Judiciary Committee Chairman
Bob Goodlatte "not only imposes new taxes on consumers in
non-sales tax states, it raises taxes on consumers who purchase
products from higher sales tax states," wrote the group, which
represents state lawmakers from across the country.
"We also believe it tramples upon the 10th Amendment as it
pre-empts state sovereignty to levy taxes on its own residents,
establishes a new sub-national entity to govern the collection
of remote sales taxes, and codifies for the first time,
'taxation without representation,'" it wrote, referring to
American colonialists' battle cry in the Revolutionary War.
Currently, because of a 1992 Supreme Court decision, most
states do not collect sales taxes from on-line purchases. Those
state governments say they forego crucial revenue. Meanwhile,
local retailers who must charge their customers sales taxes
contend they are at a disadvantage.
Some states in recent years have entered a compact to
streamline sales tax collection. But they have also pressed
Congress to approve a unified approach under which they could
levy a tax based on a buyer's location. For example, a consumer
in California buying an item from a website based in Maine would
pay the California sales tax.
But the draft of the "Online Sales Simplification Act of
2015" Goodlatte shared with House members in early January would
base the levy on the seller's location, according to a version
the NCSL provided Reuters. Sellers with outposts in multiple
states would collect the tax for the state where they have the
largest presence. The legislation also creates a commission to
oversee the distribution of the collections.
"Consumers will be forced to pay the sales tax rates decided
by lawmakers in other states and jurisdictions. No longer would
citizens have a say in the taxes they pay," the NCSL said in the
letter.
Goodlatte's office did not respond to a request for comment
on the letter.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler)