(Adds response to Goodlatte)
WASHINGTON Jan 27 U.S. states for years have
asked Congress for federal legislation easing the way for them
to collect sales taxes on Internet purchases, but now that a
bill has been drafted, state lawmakers are resisting.
The National Conference of State Legislatures on Tuesday
released a letter it sent to House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner on Monday that depicted a proposed online sales tax
bill as an unconstitutional attack on states' rights.
A draft of the bill by House Judiciary Committee Chairman
Bob Goodlatte "not only imposes new taxes on consumers in
non-sales tax states, it raises taxes on consumers who purchase
products from higher sales tax states," wrote the group, which
represents state lawmakers from across the country.
"We also believe it tramples upon the 10th Amendment as it
pre-empts state sovereignty to levy taxes on its own residents,
establishes a new sub-national entity to govern the collection
of remote sales taxes, and codifies for the first time,
'taxation without representation,'" the letter added, referring
to American colonialists' battle cry in the Revolutionary War.
Currently, because of a Supreme Court decision, most states
do not collect sales taxes from on-line purchases. Those state
governments say they forego crucial revenue. Local retailers who
must charge customers sales taxes contend they are at a
disadvantage.
Some states have entered a compact to streamline sales tax
collection. But they also want Congress to approve an approach
for levying a tax based on a buyer's location. For example, a
California consumer buying an item from a website based in Maine
would pay the California sales tax.
However, the draft of the "Online Sales Simplification Act
of 2015" that Goodlatte shared with House members this month
would base the levy on the seller's location, according to a
version the NCSL provided Reuters. Sellers with outlets in
multiple states would collect the tax for the state where they
have their largest presence. The legislation also creates a
commission to oversee the distribution of the collections.
The NCSL wrote that would subject consumers to sales tax
rates "decided by lawmakers in other states and jurisdictions."
Goodlatte, however, said a buyer-based levy would expose
remote sellers to regulation by multiple states in which they
have no voice.
"Each state has the right to jurisdiction within their own
borders - but not in others," he said in a statement to Reuters,
adding that the draft was a starting point.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler and Andre
Grenon)