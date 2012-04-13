April 13 Sales taxes grew in most U.S. states
last month as labor markets improved, an economic newsletter
reported on Friday.
In its monthly survey, the Liscio Report found that in 94
percent of states that levy a sales tax, collections grew from
March 2011. That was down slightly from the 97 percent that
reported year-over-year growth in February.
In addition, 64 percent of the states met or exceeded their
forecast sales tax collections, up from 55 percent in February.
The states said positive labor market conditions were
supporting sales tax growth, but they are concerned about high
gas prices and shocks from Europe.
Not all states levy sales taxes. But those that do
experienced a lift in fiscal 2011, according to U.S. Census data
released on Thursday, which reported that sales tax revenues
rose 8.3 percent from 2011 after dropping for two years in a
row.