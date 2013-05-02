* Only five states, DC, put offsets for cuts in budget
* States consider future federal spending cuts
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, May 2 As they finalize budgets for
the next fiscal year, many states are sending a message to the
U.S. government about the effects of spending cuts known as
sequestration on federally funded projects: You're on your own.
Since sequestration began on March 1, states have warned
they would not step in to make up for lower federal funding on
programs. A survey released by the National Conference of State
Legislatures on Thursday showed that they indeed are not
compensating for the reductions, but are setting aside reserves
in case the cuts slow their future revenues.
The cuts, which are intended to total $1.2 trillion over 10
years, directly affect 20 percent of the grants states receive
from the U.S. government. Rating agencies say sequestration also
could have indirect consequences, primarily lowering states'
revenues and pushing up spending demands.
For most states, fiscal 2014 begins July 1. The legislatures
group found that only five states and the District of Columbia
have budgeted sequestration offsets.
"We didn't feel it was our role, particularly at this
juncture, to come rushing in to the rescue with state monies to
replace lost federal monies," Colorado State Senator Pat
Stedman, who chairs the legislature's joint budget committee,
said of Colorado's decision not to offset sequestration.
"States don't know what to expect out of Washington. We're
not seeing anything that instills confidence in the federal
budget process," he added.
States will receive $18.02 billion less in federal aid this
fiscal year compared with last, according to a March report from
the Federal Funds Information for States, which tracks grants to
states. Fiscal 2013 ends Sept. 30 for the federal government.
Meanwhile, states addressing sequestration in their budgets
are creating cushions in case their revenues drop as part of the
cuts' broader economic effects, the survey showed.
One of the states that will feel the greatest impact,
Maryland, has boosted its general fund balance to $298.9 million
and will have a reserve fund of about $767.6 million. Utah,
meanwhile, now requires federal aid reductions be included in
calculations of rainy day fund deposits.
With the possibility of furloughs and lay-offs, as well as
lower federal spending on rents, supplies and contracts, state
tax revenues could easily fall, said Anne Stauffer, project
director of the Fiscal Federalism Initiative at Pew Center on
the States, who has worked in the New Mexico budget office.
"They'll have to decide whether they are going to find other
sources of revenues.... or they're going to have cut back on
services and programs that serve their residents," she said.
"Those are always difficult decisions to make."
LINGERING UNCERTAINTY
For many states, sequestration is a harbinger that the U.S.
government will continue making massive spending cuts but not
keep them abreast of where or when the reductions will occur.
Details about sequestration are still trickling out even now, as
Congress modifies some of the cuts.
"It really is the uncertainty and the lack of control," said
Pew's Stauffer.
New Jersey has not included sequestration offsets in its
budget, but is considering a proposal from Governor Chris
Christie to set aside $4 million to meet future needs that could
emerge from federal cuts, according to the survey.
Oklahoma is weighing legislation "to improve future
contingency planning for sustained reductions in federal
grants." Idaho is already talking about possible supplemental
budgets next year, according to the survey.
Alabama lawmakers are scrambling to finish the state's
budget in the remaining four days of their legislative session,
according to Norris Green, director of the state's legislative
fiscal office. In its version of the budget, the Alabama House
of Representatives has left $66 million "on the table," to
handle possible shortfalls from sequestration and the state's
new tax credit bill.
"To me that would be the answer to the question of 'How did
they react to things going on at the federal level?' They just
didn't spend all the money that they hope or think would be
there," he said. "They left some money in case they were wrong."
REVENUES RISING
At the end of 2012, states' revenues finally returned to
peaks they reached before the 2007-09 recession, when adjusted
for inflation, according to the independent Rockefeller
Institute of Government.
Still, states are nervous about any possibility their
revenues will plunge. To keep their budgets balanced, they
slashed spending, hiked taxes, raided reserves and turned to the
U.S. government for help during and after the recession. Now,
they are hoping to use any gains to restore spending or reduce
taxes, not cover federal costs.
"Our tax revenues are starting to rebound," said Stedman of
Colorado, where federal grants provide 7.3 percent of state
revenue and federal spending makes up 7 percent of the gross
domestic product, according to Pew. "But we've gone through
three years of serious budget cuts and, with our state general
fund, we are appropriating those dollars toward state
responsibilities."
Generally, state officials' outlook "is one of stability,
with a dose of uncertainty, as states continue to plod their way
through an extended economic recovery," said NCSL, which
represents lawmakers in all the states and territories.
The survey found that in 23 states and the District of
Columbia, personal income tax collections, the largest revenue
source for most states, are exceeding estimates and in 17 states
they are on target. Only in Minnesota, Puerto Rico and the U.S.
Virgin Islands are personal income taxes below forecasts. Not
all states levy income taxes.
Sales taxes beat expectations in only five states and the
District of Columbia and came in as forecast in another 27
states.