April 18 Trapped in a revenue wasteland, U.S.
states have cut spending by $290 billion over the last five
years, with the largest reductions coming this year, according
to a think tank that tracks state fiscal conditions.
In fiscal 2012, which for most states began last July, cuts
totaled $140 billion, "almost as much as the combined total for
the previous four years," according to the Center on Budget and
Policy Priorities.
The recession began at the end of 2007 but did not affect
state revenue until 2008. When the downturn struck, states
tapped reserves, relied on increased federal aid and raised
taxes as they sought to close a total of $600 billion in budget
gaps over five years. All states except Vermont must end their
fiscal years with balanced budgets.
But most states favored axing spending. CBPP found in its
quantification of recession-related budget measures that since
2008, states have enacted almost $3 in spending cuts for every
$1 in new revenue.
"The lack of balance between revenue and spending was most
pronounced in fiscal year 2012, as reserves dwindled, federal
aid largely expired and states enacted even fewer tax and fee
increases," according to CBPP.
Over the five-year period, spending cuts closed 45 percent
of the total budget gaps. In fiscal 2012, they closed 76
percent. According to CBPP, states had to close $169.3 billion
in budget gaps for this fiscal year, the most out of the
five-year period.
The cuts were so severe that 37 states this year will spend
less than they did in 2008, before their revenue collapsed, when
adjusted for inflation.
That could cause problems as more people turn to public
services and the costs of providing those services, especially
healthcare and education, continue to rise.
And while the revenue collapse appears over, many states
fear that recent improvements will not be enough to restore
their budgets to full health.
If revenue continues to grow at the same rate as 2011, when
it rose 8.3 percent from the year before, "it would take seven
years to get them back on a normal track," said CBPP.
Many states are in the midst of drafting or approving
budgets for the next fiscal year and are already planning new
reductions. On Tuesday, Florida Governor Rick Scott signed a
budget with $143 million in spending cuts.
Tax and fee increases helped wipe out only 16 percent of the
state budget gaps over the last five years, and the
extraordinary assistance provided to states by federal stimulus
accounted for 24 percent. Rainy day funds and reserves
represented 9 percent, the group found.
The cuts could affect the national economy as it recovers
from the longest and deepest downturn since the Great
Depression, CBPP said, noting that state and local governments
have shed 641,000 jobs since August 2008, and many plan on
trimming their workforces further.
"The cuts have also led states to cancel contracts with
vendors, reduce payments to businesses and non profits that
provide services, and cut benefit payments to individuals - all
steps that remove demand from the economy," it said.
More than half the 50 states cut higher education spending
this year, and at least 20 states have "made identifiable, deep
cuts in healthcare," CBPP said.
Arizona has frozen enrollment in the Medicaid health
insurance program for the poor "so an estimated 100,000
low-income people who previously would have qualified will not
be able to enter the program," it added.
At least 23 states cut spending on education for younger
children this fiscal year, and Mississippi "will fail for the
fourth year in a row" to fulfill a requirement to "ensure
adequate funding in all school districts," CBPP said.