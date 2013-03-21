By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, March 21 Legislation allowing U.S.
states to collect sales taxes on goods sold over the Internet
made its way to the Senate floor on Thursday - a sign that a
decades-long struggle by states to tax businesses beyond their
borders could end this year.
In February, both chambers took up, with bipartisan support,
identical bills that would clear the way for states to collect
the so-called "Amazon tax." On Thursday, the Senate debated
incorporating the legislation as an amendment to its budget
resolution.
Even if the amendment passes, though, the resolution is
non-binding and the move would be largely symbolic. The budget
blueprint will likely serve as a starting point for fiscal
negotiations later this year when current U.S. borrowing
authority will be exhausted.
"I cannot think of an instant where this Congress has
legislated that a state can go into another state and enforce
taxation laws," said Senator Max Baucus, of Montana, the
Democrat who chairs the Finance Committee. "This is
revolutionary."
Baucus said the bill should be incorporated into tax reforms
that his committee is currently considering and not attached to
the budget resolution.
"How can this be a part of tax reform when it's not a part
of the tax code? This is a question of states' rights," said
Senator Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee. "Does a
state, any state, have the right itself to decide to collect
existing taxes from the people who owe the taxes?"
In 1992 the Supreme Court decided the patchwork of state tax
laws made it too difficult for online retailers to collect and
remit sales taxes. Currently, states can only tax Internet sales
made by companies with a physical presence within their borders.
In practice, that means online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc
charge sales tax in some states and not in others.
Large Internet retailers are worried the tax could drive up
the cost of doing business. They would also have to create new
systems and software to collect the surcharges, adding to their
costs. Amazon said in July it prefers having the tax issue
resolved at the federal level.
When the 2007-09 recession caused states' revenues to
collapse, both Republican and Democratic governors advocated for
the tax as a financial solution that would not require the
federal government to provide direct aid.
Virginia recently passed a law replacing part of its gas tax
with revenue it expects to receive from an on-line sales tax and
neighboring Maryland is looking into a similar scheme.
The legislation would force "businesses in states like mine
with no sales taxes to collect taxes," said Senator Kelly
Ayotte, a Republican from New Hampshire. "What it is about:
Officials in cash-strapped states across the country looking for
new ways to plug their budget holes."
Fitch Ratings estimates that states currently lose $11
billion in tax revenues without the online levy.
Small retailers, meanwhile, have said the sales tax will
allow them to compete with massive online retailers.
The legislation would "level the playing field for small
retailers in Minnesota and across the country," said Senator Al
Franken, a Democrat from Minnesota. "The current sales tax
system makes it impossible for them."