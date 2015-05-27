May 27 U.S. state coffers were boosted by higher personal income tax (PIT) collections in April with an average increase of 16.23 percent for the 25 states for which Reuters has data. The key revenue source had dropped in April 2014 for most states. The following is a state-by-state breakdown of April PIT collections from 2015 and 2014 (all $ figures in mlns): STATE APRIL 2015 APRIL 2014 NET CHG PCT CHG ALABAMA $442.1 $414.2 +$27.9 +6.74 ARKANSAS $510.1 $466.6 +$43.5 +9.3 CALIFORNIA $13,792 $10,954 +$2,838 +25.9 CONNECTICUT $1,911 $1,674 +$236.7 +14.1 IDAHO $412.5 $376.1 +$36.4 +9.7 ILLINOIS $2,634 $2,538 +$96 +3.8 INDIANA $929.6 $825.5 +$104.4 +12.7 IOWA $422.1 $408 +$14.2 +3.5 KANSAS $230 $226 +4 +1.8 MASSACHUSETTS $1,470 $1,298 +$172 +13.3 MISSISSIPPI* $311.1 $232.4 +$78.1 +33.9 MISSOURI $1,136 $985 +$151 +15.35 MONTANA $227.3 $180.7 +$46.6 +25.8 NEBRASKA $320.6 $280.3 +40.3 +14.4 NEW JERSEY $2.429 $1.923 +$506 +26.3 NEW YORK $10,105 $8,346 +$1,759 +21.1 NORTH CAROLINA $1,611 $1,361 +250 +18.4 NORTH DAKOTA $209.5 $195.4 +$14.1 +6.7 OHIO $1,222 $902 +$320.1 +35.5 OKLAHOMA $387.5 $346.4 +$41.4 +12 OREGON $498.1 $432.3 +$65.8 +15.2 PENNSYLVANIA $2,100 $1,800 +$300 +16.7 RHODE ISLAND $144.5 $109 +$35.5 +32.6 UTAH $716.5 $610.6 +$105.9 +17.3 VIRGINIA $1,358 $1,194 +$164 +13.7 * Mississippi separates "income and estimate tax," and "withholding tax" as distinct categories. The values in the table are a sum of the two. Source: State revenue reports (Compiled by Karen Pierog, Hilary Russ, Robin Respaut, Ed Krudy, Megan Davies, Tim Reid; editing by G Crosse)