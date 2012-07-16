July 16 Local U.S. property tax revenue fell 0.9
percent in the first quarter of 2012 versus a year ago and
likely will keep sliding in the coming quarters, a report said
on Mon day.
Local property tax revenue, often the most important source
of income for local governments, had firmed during the previous
two quarters, the Albany, N.Y.-based Rockefeller Institute said.
It noted that it can take at least three years to factor in a
downturn in housing prices.
The fall in property tax revenue is much sharper with
inflation taken into account. It was down 2.8 percent in the
first quarter of this year versus a year ago, the sixth straight
quarterly decline, the report said.
Any more declines in this vital source of revenue will hit
localities especially hard, the report said, as property taxes
accounted for about 74 percent of their revenue in 2009.
The costs of a wide range of programs, from education to
retiree benefits, are rising just as the federal government is
considering deep cuts in domestic programs.
"The housing bust that helped trigger the Great Recession
was deeper and broader than any housing decline since the Great
Depression," the report said.
Prices of single-family homes peaked in the first quarter
of 2007, on a nominal basis, and then dropped 16.7 percent
through the first quarter of 2012, the report said, citing a
Federal Housing Finance Agency index.
Property tax collections naturally rise and fall with
assessments. If assessments fall, revenue will drop unless the
tax rate is increased.
Although state and local property tax revenue fell more
deeply after the 1973 recession, they are taking longer to
recover from the last downturn. "Property taxes are clearly
trending downward and are likely to fall further in the coming
quarters," the report said.
In contrast, personal income and sales tax revenue - which
fell much more swiftly during the recession, have rebounded as
the economy has recovered modestly.
The performance of property tax revenue largely followed the
pattern of the worst excesses of the housing bubble.
Citing 2009 property tax data, the report said: "The
drop-off in collections growth was particularly acute in
Florida, the District of Columbia, Indiana, Hawaii, Alabama, and
California."
In contrast, collections "soared" in Texas, Alaska,
Maryland, and Michigan.
About 15 states, in addition to many local governments,
raise money through property taxes. They collected a total of
$424 billion in 2009, the report said.
The Northeast and upper Midwest rely more heavily on this
source of revenue than the South and Southwest. For 13 states,
property tax revenue accounts for more than 90 percent of local
taxes: Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode
Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Mississippi, Michigan,
Wisconsin, Minnesota, Montana and Idaho.
The District of Columbia had the highest property taxes on a
per capita basis in 2009 - $2,985 - followed by New Jersey at
$2,671. The state with the lowest levy was Arkansas at $294.