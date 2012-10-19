Oct 19 The following table shows seasonally
adjusted unemployment rates in U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the
District of Columbia in September and August.
The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of
Labor. The following figures are in percentages.
Aug Sept
2012 2012
Alabama................ 8.5 8.3
Alaska................. 7.7 7.5
Arizona................ 8.3 8.2
Arkansas............... 7.3 7.1
California............. 10.6 10.2
Colorado............... 8.2 8.0
Connecticut............ 9.0 8.9
Delaware............... 6.9 6.8
District of Columbia... 8.8 8.7
Florida................ 8.8 8.7
Georgia................ 9.2 9.0
Hawaii................. 6.1 5.7
Idaho.................. 7.4 7.1
Illinois............... 9.1 8.8
Indiana................ 8.3 8.2
Iowa................... 5.5 5.2
Kansas................. 6.2 5.9
Kentucky............... 8.5 8.4
Louisiana.............. 7.4 7.0
Maine.................. 7.7 7.6
Maryland............... 7.1 6.9
Massachusetts.......... 6.3 6.5
Michigan............... 9.4 9.3
Minnesota.............. 5.9 5.8
Mississippi............ 9.1 9.2
Missouri............... 7.2 6.9
Montana................ 6.3 6.1
Nebraska............... 4.0 3.9
Nevada................. 12.1 11.8
New Hampshire.......... 5.7 5.7
New Jersey............. 9.9 9.8
New Mexico............. 6.5 6.4
New York............... 9.1 8.9
North Carolina......... 9.7 9.6
North Dakota........... 3.0 3.0
Ohio................... 7.2 7.0
Oklahoma............... 5.1 5.2
Oregon................. 8.9 8.7
Pennsylvania........... 8.1 8.2
Rhode Island........... 10.7 10.5
South Carolina......... 9.6 9.1
South Dakota........... 4.5 4.4
Tennessee.............. 8.5 8.3
Texas.................. 7.1 6.8
Utah................... 5.8 5.4
Vermont................ 5.3 5.4
Virginia............... 5.9 5.9
Washington............. 8.6 8.5
West Virginia.......... 7.5 7.6
Wisconsin.............. 7.5 7.3
Wyoming................ 5.7 5.4
Puerto Rico............ 13.5 13.6