WASHINGTON, March 1 The jobless rates of all but
four U.S. states declined in 2012, as the economic recovery
spread across the country and the average national unemployment
rate fell to 8.1 percent from 8.9 percent in 2011, Labor
Department data released on Friday showed.
The only increases were in New York, where the average rate
inched up to 8.5 percent in 2012 from 8.3 percent, and New
Jersey where it grew to 9.5 percent from 9.4 percent. In New
Hampshire, the jobless rate was unchanged at 5.5 percent.
Pennsylvania's rate was also the same at 7.9 percent.
Only three states had unemployment rates of 10 percent or
more - Nevada at 11.1 percent, California at 10.5 percent, and
Rhode Island at 10.4 percent - compared to eight in 2011.
Unlike previous downturns, the 2007-09 recession was fairly
uniform, sparing only a few states. The recovery, though, began
unevenly, with states rich in oil, natural gas and commodities
pulling ahead and those where housing had been the major source
of jobs limping for years after the real estate market
collapsed. In 2012, though, manufacturing and technology helped
more states improve.
Regionally, the West had the greatest drop in its jobless
rate, of 1.2 percentage points, followed by the South where it
fell 1.1 percentage points, the Labor Department said.
North Dakota, with its abundance of natural gas and oil, had
the lowest jobless rate in the nation in 2012 for the fourth
year in a row, 3.1 percent. It was followed by Nebraska, 3.9
percent, and South Dakota, 4.4 percent.
U.S. employers have been on tenterhooks this year, as the
federal government struggles to find a way to reduce its debt
and deficit. On Friday across-the-board spending cuts were set
to begin, which are intended to slash $1.2 trillion from the
federal budget over a decade. Contractors in the private sector
as well as city and state officials have warned the reductions
could lead to layoffs.