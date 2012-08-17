Aug 17 The following table shows seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia in July and June. The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The following figures are in percentages. June July 2012 2012 Alabama................ 7.8 8.3 Alaska................. 7.2 7.7 Arizona................ 8.2 8.3 Arkansas............... 7.2 7.3 California............. 10.7 10.7 Colorado............... 8.2 8.3 Connecticut............ 8.1 8.5 Delaware............... 6.7 6.8 District of Columbia... 9.1 8.9 Florida................ 8.6 8.8 Georgia................ 9.0 9.3 Hawaii................. 6.4 6.4 Idaho.................. 7.7 7.5 Illinois............... 8.7 8.9 Indiana................ 8.0 8.2 Iowa................... 5.1 5.3 Kansas................. 6.1 6.3 Kentucky............... 8.2 8.3 Louisiana.............. 7.5 7.6 Maine.................. 7.5 7.6 Maryland............... 6.9 7.0 Massachusetts.......... 6.0 6.1 Michigan............... 8.6 9.0 Minnesota.............. 5.6 5.8 Mississippi............ 8.8 9.1 Missouri............... 7.1 7.2 Montana................ 6.3 6.4 Nebraska............... 3.9 4.0 Nevada................. 11.6 12.0 New Hampshire.......... 5.1 5.4 New Jersey............. 9.6 9.8 New Mexico............. 6.5 6.6 New York............... 8.9 9.1 North Carolina......... 9.4 9.6 North Dakota........... 2.9 3.0 Ohio................... 7.2 7.2 Oklahoma............... 4.7 4.9 Oregon................. 8.5 8.7 Pennsylvania........... 7.6 7.9 Rhode Island........... 10.9 10.8 South Carolina......... 9.4 9.6 South Dakota........... 4.3 4.4 Tennessee.............. 8.1 8.4 Texas.................. 7.0 7.2 Utah................... 6.0 6.0 Vermont................ 4.7 5.0 Virginia............... 5.7 5.9 Washington............. 8.3 8.5 West Virginia.......... 7.0 7.4 Wisconsin.............. 7.0 7.3 Wyoming................ 5.4 5.6 Puerto Rico............ 13.8 13.7 