* Group says states should increase funds or help find
savings
* Budget officers worried about limited resources, rising
costs, high tuition, debt
* State spending per student reached 25-year low in 2010
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, March 27 U.S. public colleges and
universities face a funding crunch, state budget officers from
across the country said on Wednesday, as the fiscal watchdogs
called for reforms and even broached the possibility of boosting
state spending to limit tuition increases.
The National Association of State Budget Officers joined a
chorus of voices calling to make college affordable and also
suggested increased state spending could keep tuition in check.
State budget officers rarely advocate for appropriations or
policy.
"Resources for the states are getting tighter. We have
rising costs, the high tuition, and the debt load that a lot of
students have," said NASBO Executive Director Scott Pattison on
a call with reporters. "Whether or not one could argue about the
system working in the past, the bottom line is we don't think
it's sustainable going forward."
In a special report, the officers found enrollment at public
schools will likely keep growing, while state funds for higher
education have steadily declined. They concluded universities
cannot make ends meet solely through tuition increases.
"There needs to be a greater emphasis on state funding in
higher education ... or commensurate investigations in terms of
trying to streamline processes or looking into additional
cost-saving measures," said NASBO President Jason Dilges, who is
also Chief Financial Officer for South Dakota, on the call.
He said state budget officers are "probably more so than not
saying 'no' to funding requests by the higher education system,"
which makes their advocacy for more support notable.
Along with suggesting states use general funds to prevent
tuition hikes, they said states could use a "pot of money" to
reward schools that contain increases. They also proposed
guaranteeing students will pay the same tuition rate for four
years of school and set tuition and levels through a central
board. Meanwhile, they suggested creating performance measures
and tying some funds to meeting those measures.
The confluence of state budget cuts, federal spending fights
and damage to families' finances during the 2007-09 recession
have created unprecedented pressure on public universities.
States cut higher education as they balanced their budgets in
the face of collapsing revenues and even now many universities
expect state funding to decline or stagnate in the near-term.
States' higher education appropriations per full-time
student fell to a 25-year low in 2010 of $6,278, when adjusted
for inflation, NASBO found. In total, the appropriations
declined by 20 percent between 1987 and 2011, according to
NASBO. A study from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities
found that state governments now spend 28 percent less per
student than they did in 2008.
Students have grown averse to taking out loans and financial
aid has been shrinking. Research funding from the U.S.
government is also threatened with the automatic spending cuts
known as sequestration beginning this month.
In January, Moody's Investors Service said it had a negative
outlook for the entire higher education sector, citing "mounting
fiscal pressure on all key university revenue sources."
TUITION ROSE DURING RECESSION
Universities typically cover rising costs with tuition
increases. The average tuition at a public four-year institution
increased 27 percent from the 2007-08 school year - the start
of the recession - to the current school year, NASBO found.
In 2010, the "sticker price," or published tuition and fees
for an in-state undergraduate working toward a bachelor's
degree, averaged $5,752 for public schools. That compares to
$3,859 in 2000, when adjusted for inflation. For those attending
public research universities the average sticker price was
$7,400 compared to $4,526 in 2000.
In putting the report together, the budget officers asked
"can this level of increases in tuition and fees be sustained?"
said Dilges. "And I think we all felt that it could not."
They suggested universities also re-assess the value of
facilities upgrades, put aside dollars for infrastructure, and
make it easier for students to graduate on time.
"What I think is significant about this is it's the state
budget officers," said M. Peter McPherson, president of the
Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities.
"When you're a state university, the two most important
people in the executive branch are, one, the governor and, two,
the state budget officer," said McPherson, who was president of
Michigan State University from 1993 through 2004.
While creating performance measures and other ways to keep
universities accountable could be "appropriate" in many
instances, those measures should be broad and "thoughtful," said
Barry Toiv, vice president for public affairs at the Association
of American Universities.