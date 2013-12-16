WASHINGTON Dec 16 Outgoing Virginia Governor
Robert McDonnell proposed a $96 billion biennial budget on
Monday that forecasts continued revenue growth and lays out a
plan to bring the state's rainy-day fund to $1 billion by fiscal
2016.
Democrat Terry McAuliffe will occupy Virginia's executive
office when the statehouse begins debating the budget in
January. Because of state law, though, legislators will work off
the proposal drafted by McDonnell, a Republican whose term ends
this year.
"This is not the point where an outgoing governor would
usually embark on major new programs, but rather a time to
solidify past policy initiatives. My budget makes room for
both," McDonnell said in remarks to state legislators.
Virginia's revenue will likely grow 4.2 percent in the
fiscal year beginning July 1 and 3.9 percent in the following
year, he said. That will allow spending to increase by about $10
billion from the last biennial budget.
In the plan, McDonnell left $50.9 million free to give
Governor-elect McAuliffe spending flexibility. He said it was
the state's largest unappropriated balance since 1991.
A spokesman from McAuliffe's office did not respond to
requests for comment on the budget. In a statement released to
local media, however, the spokesman said that it includes many
items "that will make Virginia a better place to work, live and
do business," and that McAuliffe is "already closely examining"
it.
The budget forecasts capital spending and debt to rise
slightly over the two years. Total outstanding debt is expected
to reach $11.86 billion in fiscal 2016, compared with the $10.8
billion outstanding this fiscal year. Spending is expected to
increase to $48.59 billion from $44.62 billion. The budget also
puts $196.7 million aside for debt service.
"I believe we need to take a breather from issuing
significant new debt until we have a better understanding of
Virginia's future economy," McDonnell said.
Medicaid, the health insurance program for the poor that is
partially reimbursed by the federal government, now makes up
more than a fifth of Virginia's spending and is "the fastest
growing major program in our operating budget," McDonnell said.
Over the biennium, Virginia will have to spend $674 million
more despite slower enrollment growth, McDonnell said, adding
that the budget also does not include an inflation increase for
hospitals participating in Medicaid in fiscal 2015.
"While the Medicaid forecast does include some funding for
an anticipated increased enrollment from the federal exchange,
we have seen little impact due to the major exchange
implementation issues," he said.