WASHINGTON Jan 10 Virginia's revenues are
growing more slowly than expected, rising only 0.7 percent in
the first half of the fiscal year, the state's finance secretary
reported on Friday.
For fiscal 2014, which started on July 1, Virginia has
forecast 1.7 percent growth, Secretary Ric Brown said in a
monthly revenue letter.
In December, total revenue collections rose 0.8 percent from
the same month in 2012 on strong individual income taxes, which
increased 3.2 percent.
"Because a number of factors can influence the flow of
payments and monthly growth rates this time of year, December
and January receipts must be considered together to get a clear
picture of revenue growth," Brown cautioned.
Sales and use taxes fell 4.3 percent in December and 2.9
percent for the first half of the year. December sales taxes are
based on November purchases.
Meanwhile, corporate income tax collections were down 22.7
percent in December, a key month when most corporations make
their quarterly estimated payments.